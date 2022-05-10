Orchard Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ASGCT 2022 Showcasing Potential of HSC Gene Therapy in Neurodegenerative Disorders and Beyond

BOSTON and LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX, a global gene therapy leader, today outlined seven presentations from across its platform to be featured at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place May 16-19 in Washington, D.C. Featured presentations include updated results on the OTL-203 clinical program for mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler syndrome (MPS-IH), as well as several accepted abstracts highlighting preclinical work demonstrating the applicability of HSC gene therapy to potentially address other neurodegenerative and CNS-related conditions, including frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



"The breadth of data to be presented at ASGCT represent notable progress in our efforts to realize the full potential of our HSC gene therapy platform, particularly for neurodegenerative and CNS-related disorders," said Leslie Meltzer, Ph.D., chief medical officer of Orchard Therapeutics. "Our programs continue to demonstrate the unique ability of the HSC gene therapy approach to enable broad distribution of gene-corrected cells and localized delivery of therapeutic enzymes and proteins at clinically relevant concentrations not achievable by other modalities."

The full presentation details are as follows:

Monday, May 16 Presentation title: Up to 10.5 years of follow-up in 17 subjects treated with hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell lentiviral gene therapy for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Time: 2:15-2:30 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Francesca Ferrua

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapy Trials in Progress Presentation title: Targeting CX3CR1 gene to improve microglia reconstitution and transgene delivery into the CNS upon hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell transplant

Time: 4:00-4:15 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Annita Montepeloso

Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Title: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Presentation title: Hematopoietic reconstitution and lineage commitment in HSC-GT patients are influenced by the disease background

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Andrea Calabria

Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases I Presentation title: Development of an ex vivo gene therapy for frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Yuri Ciervo

Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Neurologic Diseases I



Wednesday, May 18 Presentation title: Clinical trial results of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler

Time: 8:00-8:26 a.m. EDT

Lead Author: Maria Ester Bernardo

Type: Scientific Symposium

Session Title: Inborn Metabolic Issues Presentation title: Pathophysiological mechanisms of bone damage and bone cross correction in MPSIH gene therapy

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Ludovica Santi

Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Musculo-skeletal Diseases Presentation title: Innovative and regulated lentiviral promoter for the gene therapy of neurodegenerative diseases

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

Lead Author: Dr. Yuri Ciervo

Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Neurologic Diseases III



About Orchard Therapeutics

At Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient's own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK's rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard is advancing a pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

