Katapult Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") KPLT, an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Recorded total revenue of $59.9 million in first quarter 2022 compared to $80.6 million in the prior year, a decrease of $20.7 million. $3.0 million of this decline was attributable to the Company's adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2022.





Added 27 new merchants in the first quarter 2022.





Continued high customer satisfaction with Net Promoter Score of 51 as of March 31, 2022 and rising to 64 at the end of April 2022. More than 49% of gross originations for first quarter 2022 came from repeat customers (customers who have originated more than one lease with Katapult over their lifetime).





Continued targeted tightening of our underwriting processes in Q1 2022.





Ended Q1 2022 with $80.6 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet and $76.3 million available on the asset-backed revolving line of credit.



"While current macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on our consumers and retailers this quarter, we are optimistic that the strategic investments we have been making will position us to capture market share in this large addressable market. We look forward to incremental growth opportunities as these investments come to fruition in the mid to long term," said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult.

First Quarter 2022 Results

(Comparisons are to the respective periods of the prior year unless otherwise noted.)

The Company recorded first quarter revenue of $59.9 million, which was down $20.7 million compared to the first quarter of the prior year. Gross originations for the first quarter were $46.7 million, a 27% decline from the prior year due to ongoing macro challenges, including ongoing supply chain headwinds, the end of government stimulus, inflationary pressures and changes in consumer spending that continue to impact the consumer and merchant economics, combined with the Company proactively tightening lease underwriting in response to credit performance normalizing.

Net loss was $5.6 million for the first quarter 2022, including a $3.1 million revaluation gain related to our warrants. Adjusted net loss was $7.6 million for the first quarter, which is down from adjusted net income of $9.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.2) million for the first quarter 2022, down from $14.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting the following: 1) lower lease margins year-over-year, 2) higher compensation cost in first quarter 2022 from the addition of 38 full-time employees during the year as part of our strategic growth plan and 3) higher general and administrative expense from public company costs and higher marketing spend in the first quarter 2022.

Katapult CEO, Orlando Zayas, Katapult CFO, Karissa Cupito, and Katapult COO, Derek Medlin will discuss the Company's performance, outlook and overall growth strategy in greater detail on the company's earnings conference call and webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast

Katapult will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on May 10, 2022 to discuss these financial results, our current outlook and our growth strategy.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A live dial-in will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 2473023. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on May 24, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2473023.

Key Performance Metrics

Katapult regularly reviews several metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions, which may also be useful to an investor: Gross Originations, Total Revenue, Unearned Revenue and Gross Profit.

Gross Originations are defined as the retail price of the merchandise associated with lease-purchase agreements entered into during the period through the Katapult platform. Gross Originations do not represent revenue earned. However, we believe this is a useful operating metric for both Katapult's management and investors to use in assessing the volume of transactions that take place on Katapult's platform.

Total revenue represents the summation of rental revenue and other revenue. Unearned revenue represents the Company's liability for cash received from customers prior to the related revenue being earned. Katapult measures these metrics to assess the total view of paythrough performance of its customers. Management believes looking at these components is useful to an investor as it helps to understand the total payment performance of customers. In connection with the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), as amended ("ASC 842"), effective January 1, 2022, Katapult recognizes revenue from customers (rental revenue) when the revenue is earned and the cash is collected. Accordingly, the Company no longer records rental revenue arising from lease payments earned but not yet collected or any corresponding bad debt expense, or disclose bad debt recoveries in its periodic reports starting in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit represents total revenue less cost of revenue, and is a measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a presentation of this measure alongside adjusted gross profit, which is a non-GAAP measure utilized by management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents the following non-GAAP and other measures of financial performance: adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net (loss) income. The Company urges investors to consider non-GAAP measures only in conjunction with its GAAP financials and to review the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Adjusted gross profit represents gross profit less variable operating expenses, which are servicing costs, underwriting fees, and bad debt expense. Management believes that adjusted gross profit provides a meaningful understanding of one aspect of its performance specifically attributable to total revenue and the variable costs associated with total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense and other fees, change in fair value of warrant liability, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization on property and equipment and capitalized software, impairment of leased assets, stock-based compensation expense, and transaction costs associated with the Merger.

Adjusted net (loss) income is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as net (loss) income before change in fair value of warrant liability, stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs associated with the Merger.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's performance because these measures:

Are widely used to measure a company's operating performance;

Are financial measurements that are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate the Company's credit worthiness; and

Are used by the Company's management for various purposes, including as measures of performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Management believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Katapult's financial results or position. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to revenue, net (loss) income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that Katapult's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

ASC 842 Adoption

The Company adopted ASC 842 relating to lessor accounting, effective January 1, 2022. The Company's lease-to-own agreements, which comprise the majority of the Company's revenue, falls within the scope of ASC 842. As a result of the adoption, the Company recognizes revenue from customers when revenue is earned and cash is collected. The Company adopted ASC 842 using the transition method, which permits the Company to not apply ASC 842 for comparative periods in the year of adoption. As a result, the Company has not recasted or restated 2021 or prior periods to conform to ASC 842. The adoption of ASC 842 is reflected in the Company's financial statements and related notes and periodic reports filed with the SEC beginning with the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For illustrative purposes only, the Company is disclosing total revenue, bad debt expense (net of recoveries) and income before provision for income taxes for each quarter of 2021 and 2020 as if the lessor accounting impacts of ASC 842 were in effect for these periods. "Total revenue," "bad debt expense (net of recoveries)" and "income before provision for income taxes" for 2021 and 2020 are supplemental disclosures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes the supplemental information showing the impact of AS 842 for 2021 and 2020 provides relevant and useful information for users of the Company's financial statements, as it provides comparability with the financial results reported in the first quarter of 2022, when ASC 842 became effective and the Company now recognizes revenue from customers when the revenue is earned and cash is collected, instead of on an accrual basis as the Company has historically done. The Company no longer records accounts receivable arising from lease receivables due from customers incurred during the normal course of business for lease payments earned but not yet received from the customer or any corresponding allowance for doubtful accounts.

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Rental revenue $ 59,830 $ 80,625 Other revenue 47 10 Total revenue 59,877 80,635 Cost of revenue 48,113 52,882 Gross profit 11,764 27,753 Operating expenses: Servicing costs 1,207 1,138 Underwriting fees 488 467 Professional and consulting fees 3,288 1,534 Technology and data analytics 2,410 1,549 Bad debt expense — 4,887 Compensation costs 5,377 2,582 General and administrative 3,805 1,183 Total operating expenses 16,575 13,340 (Loss) income from operations (4,811 ) 14,413 Interest expense and other fees (3,801 ) (4,140 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,089 (358 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (5,523 ) 9,915 Provision for income taxes 35 1,825 Net (loss) income $ (5,558 ) $ 8,090 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 97,873,452 31,558,754 Diluted 97,873,452 52,322,573





KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 80,625 $ 92,494 Restricted cash 5,577 3,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,248 at December 31, 2021 — 2,007 Property held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment 52,288 61,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,400 4,249 Total current assets 140,890 164,439 Property and equipment, net 669 576 Security deposits 91 91 Capitalized software and intangible assets, net 1,452 1,056 Right-of-use assets 1,050 — Total assets $ 144,152 $ 166,162 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,430 $ 2,029 Accrued liabilities 10,369 11,959 Unearned revenue 2,036 2,135 Lease liabilities 426 — Total current liabilities 15,261 16,123 Revolving line of credit 48,105 61,238 Long term debt 41,586 40,661 Other liabilities 4,252 7,341 Lease liabilities, non-current 715 — Total liabilities 109,919 125,363 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $.0001 par value-- 250,000,000 shares authorized; 98,126,012 and 97,574,171 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 78,586 77,632 Accumulated deficit (44,363 ) (36,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,233 40,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 144,152 $ 166,162





KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,558 ) $ 8,090 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,740 36,062 Net book value of property buyouts 10,020 10,586 Impairment expense 3,224 3,800 Bad debt expense — 4,887 Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,089 ) 358 Stock-based compensation 1,089 80 Amortization of debt discount 537 697 Amortization of debt issuance costs 91 89 Accrued PIK interest 388 377 Amortization of right-of-use assets 89 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable — (4,594 ) Property held for lease (36,398 ) (51,253 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,849 (2,025 ) Accounts payable 401 518 Accrued liabilities (1,444 ) (794 ) Lease liabilities (99 ) — Unearned revenues (99 ) 380 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,741 7,258 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (139 ) (103 ) Additions to capitalized software (472 ) (166 ) Net cash used in investing activities (611 ) (269 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit, net of deferred financing costs — 542 Principal repayments of revolving line of credit (13,224 ) (6,547 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 60 84 Repurchases of restricted stock (195 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (13,359 ) (5,921 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (10,229 ) 1,068 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 96,431 69,597 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 86,202 $ 70,665 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,588 $ 2,949 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 1,139 $ — Cash paid for operating leases $ 126 $ —





KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CERTAIN OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 59,877 $ 80,635 Cost of revenue 48,113 52,882 Gross profit 11,764 27,753 Less: Servicing costs 1,207 1,138 Underwriting fees 488 467 Bad debt expense — 4,887 Adjusted gross profit $ 10,069 $ 21,261





(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (5,558 ) $ 8,090 Add back: Interest expense and other fees 3,801 4,140 Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,089 ) 358 Provision for income taxes 35 1,825 Depreciation and amortization on property and equipment and capitalized software 122 48 Impairment of leased assets (551 ) (625 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,089 80 Transaction costs associated with the Merger(1) — 676 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,151 ) $ 14,592

(1) Consists of non-capitalizable transaction cost associated with the Merger.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (5,558 ) $ 8,090 Add back: Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,089 ) 358 Stock-based compensation expense 1,089 80 Transaction costs associated with Merger(1) — 676 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (7,558 ) $ 9,204

(1) Consists of non-capitalizable transaction costs associated with the Merger.

CERTAIN KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 59,877 $ 80,635

If ASC 842 was effective for the three months ended March 31, 2021, total revenue would have been $77,558.





KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.

GROSS ORIGINATIONS BY QUARTER

Gross Originations by Quarter ($ millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2022 $ 46.7 $ — $ — $ — FY 2021 $ 63.8 $ 64.4 $ 61.0 $ 58.9 FY 2020 $ 37.2 $ 77.6 $ 60.5 $ 61.1





KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC

IMPACT OF ADOPTION OF ASC 842

FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 As Reported: Total revenue $ 73,299 $ 71,710 $ 77,469 $ 80,635 $ 73,358 $ 71,194 $ 60,014 $ 42,634 Bad debt expense (net of recoveries) 9,450 5,936 8,026 4,887 6,450 3,931 2,548 3,134 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 7,213 $ 14,548 $ (9,931) $ 9,915 $ 3,996 $ 10,073 $ 5,199 $ 3,749 Supplemental Information - Impact of ASC 842: Total revenue under ASC 842 $ 64,253 $ 66,277 $ 69,472 $ 77,558 $ 67,060 $ 67,410 $ 59,721 $ 39,428 Bad debt expense (net of recoveries) under ASC 842 — — — — — — — — Income (loss) before provision for income taxes under ASC 842 $ 7,617 $ 15,051 $ (9,902) $ 11,725 $ 4,149 $ 10,220 $ 7,454 $ 3,677

*Total revenue under ASC 842 also reflects the impact of the change in recognizing revenue when it is earned and cash is collected.