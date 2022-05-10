Agios to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 17, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.
About Agios
Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for genetically defined diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with active and planned programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and an industry-leading research team with unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism and genetics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com
Media:
Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286
Director, Corporate Communications
Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com
