Corporate Social Responsibility: Boralex Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") BLX is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a gold medal following an assessment of its activities in France by EcoVadis, a sustainable development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating agency. With a score of 69/100, the Corporation is now in the 95th percentile of businesses in the same industry assessed by EcoVadis.
This builds off Boralex's previous ‘silver' designation by EcoVadis in 2021 with a score of 65/100, ranking it in the 92nd percentile at the time. This higher rating underscores the Corporation's CSR efforts over the past year. Among other notable achievements, Boralex stood out for its CO2 emissions record, responsible sourcing, and measures supporting diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.
"In 2021, we made a commitment to become a CSR reference for our industry partners. This EcoVadis recognition is a testament to our team's amazing and sustained work," said Mihaela Stefanov, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at Boralex.
"At Boralex, not only do we produce renewable energy, but we produce it responsibly. This new award reaffirms Boralex's contribution to a fair and sustainable energy transition," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe.
For more information on Boralex's corporate social responsibility strategy and commitments on environmental, social and governance issues, please refer to the Corporation's 2021 CSR Report.
About Boralex
At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.
For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For more information:
|Media
|Investor Relations
|Isabelle Fontaine
Director, Public Affairs and Communications
Boralex Inc.
819 345-0043
isabelle.fontaine@boralex.com
|Stéphane Milot
Senior Director – Investor Relations
Boralex Inc.
514 213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com
|Media – France (Agency)
Virginie Raison
PR Consultant
Oxygen
06 65 27 33 52
virginie@oxygen-rp.com
Source: Boralex Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.