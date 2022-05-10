EasyKnock Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

New York, NY, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyKnock has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list, the company announced today. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

EasyKnock is a residential sale-leaseback company that enables American homeowners to convert the equity they have worked hard to build by selling their home, getting the cash they need, and remaining in their home as a renter. Personalized to customer needs, EasyKnock's innovative service gives homeowners greater flexibility and control over their financial futures.

"We are honored to have made Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2022 as empathy and a growth mindset are among our highest company values," said Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock. "At EasyKnock, our people are our most valuable asset and our employees as well as corporate culture take high priority. For that reason, our team is inspired and equipped to serve our customers and help Americans take control of their finances and plan for their futures."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

In today's tumultuous economic climate, including unpredictable and highly competitive housing market trends, EasyKnock is providing new and alternative ways for American homeowners to achieve their financial goals. In the past year, internal headcount has grown by 50 percent year over year to meet the growing demand from homeowners looking for alternative solutions. Additionally, EasyKnock's customer base grew approximately 200 percent, demonstrating its solutions are more necessary than ever. EasyKnock's ranking on Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2022 exemplifies the company's priorities to foster continuous growth, employee satisfaction and a strong workplace culture.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender guidelines. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Attachment

Anna Sugg Actum asugg@actumllc.com