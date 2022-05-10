Anavex Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Company to host a webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") AVXL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with the continued advancement regarding our lead product candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in Alzheimer's disease and Rett syndrome as we maintain our attention on execution across each of our clinical programs and overall business operations," said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. "We are also looking forward to next month's R&D Day's event, where we will present our broad SIGMAR1 platform portfolio, which allows us to expand further within the neurodegenerative and rare disease space. We remain on track to deliver data readouts, as well as presentations at medical meetings and initiating biomarker-driven precision medicine clinical studies through the rest of the year as planned."

ANAVEX®2-73 Program and other Near-Term Pipeline Data Updates:

Top-line results from the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b/3 study ANAVEX ® 2-73-AD-004 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease are expected 2H 2022.

2-73-AD-004 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease are expected 2H 2022. Top-line results from the randomized, placebo-controlled EXCELLENCE Phase 2/3 study ANAVEX ® 2-73-RS-003 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Rett syndrome are expected 2H 2022.

2-73-RS-003 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Rett syndrome are expected 2H 2022. ANAVEX will host a R&D Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Anavex's R&D Day will include presentations from the Company's leadership team with a focus on the Company's clinical development pipeline. Additional details will follow closer to the event.

Oral presentation of ‘Effects of the Sigma-1 receptor agonist blarcamesine (ANAVEX ® 2-73) in a murine model of fragile X syndrome: Neurobehavioral phenotypes and receptor occupancy' to be presented at 18th NFXF International Fragile X Conference, July 14-17, 2022, in San Diego, California.

2-73) in a murine model of fragile X syndrome: Neurobehavioral phenotypes and receptor occupancy' to be presented at 18th NFXF International Fragile X Conference, July 14-17, 2022, in San Diego, California. Pipeline expansion of the ANAVEX platform using gene biomarkers of response, applying precision medicine for neurological disorders with unmet medical need are expected 2022:

Meeting with FDA for discussing ANAVEX ® 2-73 Parkinson's disease program including pivotal Phase 3 study. Planned initiation of ANAVEX ® 2-73 imaging-focused Parkinson's disease clinical study. Planned initiation of a potentially pivotal Phase 2/3 study in Fragile X Syndrome, the most frequent genetic cause of autism spectrum disorder. Planned initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of a new rare-disease indication. Planned initiation of ANAVEX ® 3-71 Phase 2 clinical trials for FTD, schizophrenias and Alzheimer's disease indications.



Recent Business Highlights:

Anavex presented Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX ® 2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD TM 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders in Barcelona, Spain, March 15–20, 2022.

2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders in Barcelona, Spain, March 15–20, 2022. Anavex announced presentations of Psychometric Evaluation of the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) and Burden of Illness (BOI) study in Rett syndrome by the respective working groups, at the 2022 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting in Nashville, TN, April 26–27, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Continued fiscal responsible management of cash utilization.

Cash and cash equivalents of $153.3 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $152.1 million at fiscal year end September 30, 2021.

Net loss of $10.4 million, or $0.14 per share for the quarter compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

Research and development expenses of $8.6 million compared to $6.7 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

General and administrative expenses of $2.9 million compared to $2.2 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.



The financial information for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic M1 receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Expressed in US Dollars 2022 2021 Operating Expenses General and administrative $ 2,915,158 $ 2,233,745 Research and development 8,604,589 6,720,841 Total operating expenses (11,519,747 ) (8,954,586 ) Other income (expenses) Grant income - 10,820 Research and development incentive income 835,513 960,879 Interest income, net 7,578 9,216 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 268,645 (154,563 ) Total other income, net 1,111,736 826,352 Net loss before provision for income taxes (10,408,011 ) (8,128,234 ) Income tax expense, current (29,800 ) (26,988 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,437,811 ) $ (8,155,222 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 76,248,603 68,594,867





Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Expressed in US Dollars 2022 2021 Operating Expenses General and administrative $ 5,982,109 $ 3,704,401 Research and development 17,261,028 14,646,360 Total operating expenses (23,243,137 ) (18,350,761 ) Other income (expenses) Grant income - 10,820 Research and development incentive income 1,646,243 2,230,195 Interest income, net 12,488 7,657 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 324,008 178,071 Total other income, net 1,982,739 2,426,743 Net loss before provision for income taxes (21,260,398 ) (15,924,018 ) Income tax expense, current (59,780 ) (86,269 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (21,320,178 ) $ (16,010,287 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 76,121,792 66,421,380





Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Expressed in US Dollars March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,342,556 $ 152,107,745 Incentive and tax receivables 6,468,987 9,136,831 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 464,605 371,914 Total Assets $ 160,276,148 $ 161,616,490 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,631,888 $ 4,739,781 Accrued liabilities 4,995,388 5,614,774 Deferred grant income 443,831 443,831 Total Liabilities 8,071,107 10,798,386 Capital Stock 77,163 75,920 Additional paid-in capital 371,437,616 348,328,048 Share proceeds receivable (403,696 ) - Accumulated deficit (218,906,042 ) (197,585,864 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 152,205,041 150,818,104 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 160,276,148 $ 161,616,490

