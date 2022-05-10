Poland OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027: Forecasts for Converging Pay TV and OTT TV Episode and Movie Sectors

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland OTT and Pay TV Forecasts 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insights: OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- SVOD Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Polsat Box Go, Canal Plus; Player+, CDA; SkyShowtime; HBO; Viaplay
- AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, TVP; TVN; Polsat; Viaplay; Canal Plus
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- Forecasts for UPC, Vectra, Inea, Toya, Orange, Cyfra Polsat, Canal Plus, Netia
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Canal Plus
- CDA
- Cyfra Polsat
- Disney+
- HBO
- Inea
- Netflix
- Netia
- Orange
- Player+
- Polsat Box Go
- SkyShowtime
- Toya
- TVN
- TVP
- UPC
- Vectra
- Viaplay
- YouTube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50bhe8
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.