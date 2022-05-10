RADA Reports Q1 2022 Results & Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

NETANYA, Israel, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the first quarter of 20 2 2

The financial results were significantly impacted by the over 5-month US budget delay and the Continuing Resolution (CR) with respect to government appropriations to federal agencies which ended March 11, 2022;

Strong bookings of over $29 million, represents over-22% year-over-year growth in new business;

Quarterly revenues amounted to $22.5 million;

Net loss of $0.7 million compared with net income of $3.8 million in Q1 2021;

Adjusted EBIDTA of $1.3 million;

Quarter-end net cash position of $65.9 million;

Management reiterates 2022 revenue guidance of over $140 million.



Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The peak of the impact of the US CR was in the first quarter and significant US revenues were pushed out to later in the current year. However, after 15 quarters of strong sequential growth, the CR, which is now behind us, was a temporary impact that did not change the bigger picture. Our strong cash position allowed us to continue to produce, invest, acquire inventory and recruit people according to our plans and given the opportunity ahead of us, we did not pause for a moment. The ending of the CR and the strong bookings already received in Q1,should provide for a strong recovery in the upcoming quarters, and we expect to maintain our normal margin profile and cash generation for 2022. Thus, our guidance expectations for 2022 remain unchanged. Recent developments have made us even more optimistic than we were at the start of 2022. The unfortunate war in Europe, which has led to a global awakening to the need for active defense solutions (VSHORAD, C-UAS, APS) much sooner than previously foreseen, will no doubt strongly benefit our business over the near future."

2022 First Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $22.5 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11%.

Gross profit totaled $7.3 million in the quarter (33% of revenues), a decrease of 26% compared to gross profit of $10 million in the first quarter of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Operating Loss was $0.86 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.68 million, or $0.01 per share compared to net income of $3.8 million or $0.08 per share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $65.9 million compared to $78.8 million as of year-end 2021.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd .

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA's management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (685 ) $ 3,771 Tax benefit (163 ) - Financial income, net (12 ) (218 ) Depreciation 1,191 756 Employee non-cash option compensation 867 472 Other non-cash amortization 81 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,279 $ 4,789

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

ASSETS March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,936 $ 78,746 Restricted deposits 492 492 Trade receivables 31,418 32,747 Contract assets 1,251 930 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 3,216 1,946 Inventories, net 59,303 48,882 Total current assets 161,616 163,743 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Equity investments in privately-held company 3,000 3,000 Long-term receivables and other deposits 250 244 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,951 19,888 Deferred tax assets 6,728 5,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,233 11,287 Total long-term assets 44,162 40,100 Total assets $ 205,778 $ 203,843 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 17,515 19,890 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,188 13,445 Advances from customers 1,538 1,763 Contract liabilities 358 474 Operating lease short-term liabilities 2,815 2,262 Total current liabilities 36,414 37,834 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease long-term liabilities 11,453 9,160 Deferred tax liabilities 884 - Accrued severance-pay and other long-term liabilities 782 783 Total long-term liabilities 13,119 9,943 RADASHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Issued and outstanding: 49,681,991 at March 31, 2022 and 49,402,847 on December 31, 2021 respectively. 494 489 Additional paid-in capital 204,713 203,854 Accumulated deficit (48,962 ) (48,277 ) Total equity 156,245 156,066



Total liabilities and equity $ 205,778 $ 203,843













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data