RADA Reports Q1 2022 Results & Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

by Globe Newswire
May 10, 2022 6:40 AM | 62 min read

NETANYA, Israel, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022

  • The financial results were significantly impacted by the over 5-month US budget delay and the Continuing Resolution (CR) with respect to government appropriations to federal agencies which ended March 11, 2022;
  • Strong bookings of over $29 million, represents over-22% year-over-year growth in new business;
  • Quarterly revenues amounted to $22.5 million;
  • Net loss of $0.7 million compared with net income of $3.8 million in Q1 2021;
  • Adjusted EBIDTA of $1.3 million;
  • Quarter-end net cash position of $65.9 million;
  • Management reiterates 2022 revenue guidance of over $140 million.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The peak of the impact of the US CR was in the first quarter and significant US revenues were pushed out to later in the current year. However, after 15 quarters of strong sequential growth, the CR, which is now behind us, was a temporary impact that did not change the bigger picture. Our strong cash position allowed us to continue to produce, invest, acquire inventory and recruit people according to our plans and given the opportunity ahead of us, we did not pause for a moment. The ending of the CR and the strong bookings already received in Q1,should provide for a strong recovery in the upcoming quarters, and we expect to maintain our normal margin profile and cash generation for 2022. Thus, our guidance expectations for 2022 remain unchanged. Recent developments have made us even more optimistic than we were at the start of 2022. The unfortunate war in Europe, which has led to a global awakening to the need for active defense solutions (VSHORAD, C-UAS, APS) much sooner than previously foreseen, will no doubt strongly benefit our business over the near future."

2022 First Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $22.5 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11%.

Gross profit totaled $7.3 million in the quarter (33% of revenues), a decrease of 26% compared to gross profit of $10 million in the first quarter of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Operating Loss was $0.86 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.68 million, or $0.01 per share compared to net income of $3.8 million or $0.08 per share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $65.9 million compared to $78.8 million as of year-end 2021.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call later today, starting at 9am ET (4pm Israel time). Management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-723-3164 at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel:03-918-0610  at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International:+972-3-918-0610 

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from a link on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/investors

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay at the above link on RADA's website beginning a few hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com

 

Investor Relations Contact:
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
Tel: +1 212 378 8040
rada@gkir.com

 

Forward Looking Statements  

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA's management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

Three months ended
March 31,

 
  

2022

  

2021

  
    

Net income (loss)

$

(685

)

$

3,771

  

Tax benefit

 

(163

)

 

-

  

Financial income, net

 

(12

)

 

(218

)

 

Depreciation

 

1,191

  

756

  

Employee non-cash option compensation

 

867

  

472

  

Other non-cash amortization

 

81

  

8

  
    

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,279

 

$

4,789

  
    

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

     

ASSETS

 

March 31,
 2022

 

December 31,
 2021

  

Unaudited

 

Audited

CURRENT ASSETS:

    

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

65,936

  

$

78,746

 

Restricted deposits

  

492

   

492

 

Trade receivables

  

31,418

   

32,747

 

Contract assets

  

1,251

   

930

 

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

  

3,216

   

1,946

 

Inventories, net

  

59,303

   

48,882

 
     

Total current assets

  

161,616

   

163,743

 
     

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

    

Equity investments in privately-held company

  

3,000

   

3,000

 

Long-term receivables and other deposits

  

250

   

244

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

19,951

   

19,888

 

Deferred tax assets

  

6,728

   

5,681

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

14,233

   

11,287

 

Total long-term assets

  

44,162

   

40,100

 
     

Total assets

 

$

205,778

  

$

203,843

 
     

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

    

Trade payables

  

17,515

   

19,890

 

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

  

14,188

   

13,445

 

Advances from customers

  

1,538

   

1,763

 

Contract liabilities

  

358

   

474

 

Operating lease short-term liabilities

  

2,815

   

2,262

 
     

Total current liabilities

  

36,414

   

37,834

 
     

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

    

Operating lease long-term liabilities

  

11,453

   

9,160

 

Deferred tax liabilities

  

884

   

-

 

Accrued severance-pay and other long-term liabilities

  

782

   

783

 

Total long-term liabilities

  

13,119

   

9,943

 
     

RADASHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    

Share capital -

    

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Issued and outstanding: 49,681,991 at March 31, 2022 and 49,402,847 on December 31, 2021 respectively.

  

494

   

489

 

Additional paid-in capital

  

204,713

   

203,854

 

Accumulated deficit

  

(48,962

)

  

(48,277

)

Total equity

  

156,245

   

156,066

 
         

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

205,778

  

$

203,843

 


 



  



 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

     
 

Three months ended
March 31,

  

Year ended
December 31,

  

2022

   

2021

   

2021

 
 

Unaudited

  

Audited

       

Revenues

$

22,507

  

$

25,217

  

$

117,236

 
       

Cost of revenues

 

15,164

   

15,253

   

69,691

 
       

Gross profit

 

7,343

   

9,964

   

47,545

 
       

Operating expenses:

      

Research and development

 

2,854

   

2,438

   

10,014

 

Marketing and selling

 

1,883

   

1,426

   

6,235

 

General and administrative

 

3,466

   

2,547

   

10,933

 

Net loss from sale of fixed asset

 

-

   

-

   

5

 
       

Total operating expenses

 

8,203

   

6,411

   

27,187

 
       

Operating income(loss)

 

(860

)

  

3,553

   

20,358

 
            

 

Financial income (expenses), net

 

12

   

218

   

(159

)

            

Income before taxes

 

(848

)

  

3,771

   

20,199

 
       

Tax benefit

 

163

   

-

   

4,875

 
            

Net income(loss)

$

(685

)

 

$

3,771

  

$

25,074

 
            

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per Ordinary share

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.08

  

$

0.52

 
            

 

Diluted net income (loss) per Ordinary share

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.08

  

$

0.50

 
            

 

 

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing basic net income (loss) per share

 

49,472,220

   

45,139,553

 

48,255,097

 
          

 

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing diluted net income (loss) per share

 

51,042,267

   

47,118,996

 

50,077,416

 


 


   


 


 

