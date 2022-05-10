North American Restoration Anchors and Cleaning Systems Market Expected to Grow at 5.1% CAGR during 2021-2026

Raipur, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the North American Restoration Anchors and Cleaning Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are Restoration Anchors?

Restoration anchors are used to provide strength to the existing buildings and to repair and stabilize weak masonries. Restoration cleaners and sealants are used for cleaning, restoring, and maintenance of old buildings.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the North American Restoration Anchors and Cleaning Systems Market is set to start rebounding with the resumption of construction activities.

Based on primary interviews paired with the study of recovery trajectories of previous downturns, it is estimated that the market will hot back its pre-pandemic levels by 2022 only.

The key emerging trends in the market are increased use of eco-friendly, non-toxic, and organic ingredients in restoration cleaners along with a surge in the demand for DIY products for restoration.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type –

Restoration Anchors – Mechanical Restraining Anchors, Mechanical Repair Anchors, and Helical Tie Anchors.

Cleaning Systems – Restoration Cleaners and Sealants.

Application Type – Masonry, Natural Stone, Precast Concrete, and Others. Country-wise – The USA and Canada.





Segment-wise Analysis -

Market Share by Product Type -

Based on the product type, the mechanical restraining anchor is expected to remain the dominant category of the market during the forecast period in the wake of increasing demand for mechanical restraining anchors from masonry and precast concrete applications as they eliminate the need for removal and resetting of stone, brick, or precast panels.

Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, Masonry is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Aging buildings and increasing spending on building maintenance are the major growth drivers for the use of restoration anchors and cleaning systems for masonry applications.

Country Analysis

In terms of countries, the USA is expected to remain the larger market for restoration anchors and cleaning systems during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of several players, increasing spending on building preservation and maintenance, and stringent government regulations

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

The following are the key players in the North American restoration anchors market:

Helifix, Inc.

PROSOCO, Inc.

Blok-Lok Ltd.

Thor Helical USA

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Heckmann Building Products, Inc.

The following are the key players in the North American restoration cleaners and sealants market:

PROSOCO, Inc.

Diedrich Technologies, Inc.

Dumond Chemicals, Inc.

EaCo Chem, Inc.

Cathedral Stone Products, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the North American Restoration Anchors and Cleaning Systems Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.





