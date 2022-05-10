Probe Metals Intersects 6.0 g/t Au over 16.4 metres in Expansion Drilling at Monique trend, Val-d'Or East Project

Highlights:



Monique gold zones continue to expand along strike and depth

along strike and depth Expansion drilling returned impressive new intersections grading up to: 6.0 g/t Au over 16.4 metres (including 60.6 g/t Au over 1.5 metres), 1.9 g/t Au over 18.3 metres and 40.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre between surface and 400 metres depth

returning 3.9 g/t Au over 8.9 metres, 1.6 g/t Au over 21.1 metres and 2.3 g/t Au over 8.0 metres near surface inside Monique Gold Trend's open-pittable deposits Over 72,000 metres of drilling completed year-to-date at Val-d'Or East – additional 78,000 metres to be completed by the end of the year

– additional 78,000 metres to be completed by the end of the year 9 drills active on the Val-d'Or East project including 6 on the Monique Gold Trend



TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. PRB PROBF ("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the first set of results from the 2022 drill program on its 100%-owned Val-d'Or East Monique property (the "Property") located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results from twenty-eight (28) holes from the 2022 resource drilling program returned significant gold intercepts within and surrounding the conceptual pits from the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report (see figure 1). The Company is also pleased to report that the 2022 resource drilling program is progressing very well with almost half of the 150,000-metre program completed in the first four months of the year. Results from over 165 holes drilled since the beginning of 2022 at Monique are still pending, and will be released as they are received. Selected highlights from the current results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: "Both the expansion and infill programs at Monique continue to produce excellent result and continue to increase our confidence in not only the current resource but the exploration upside of the project. These are large, robust gold systems that have significant potential for growth and new discoveries and we will continue to push this exploration in 2022. In addition to advancing another step closer to production, this year's drilling program is also demonstrating the potential for Val-d'Or East to continue increasing in scale and value and to compete in an active gold market."

Expansion drilling - Sixteen (16) of the twenty-eight (28) holes released today are from the expansion drilling program and were designed to test the extension of the A, G, I, J, L, P, Q and S zones laterally and from surface to 400 metres depth. All of these expansion drilling holes intersected the gold structures as predicted by our 3D model in and around the 2021 conceptual pits.

Infill drilling - Eleven (11) infill holes designed to test the continuity of B, G, J, L and M zones inside the conceptual pits between surface to 300 metres depth successfully intersected gold mineralization and confirmed the current block model with respect to grades and thicknesses.

The Monique Gold Trend deposits are all open along strike and at depth. All intercepts listed in today's news release will be included in an updated resource for the Val-d'Or East project, which will form the basis of the prefeasibility study (PFS) expected to be completed in 2023.

Selected drill results from holes MO-22-250 to 277 at the Monique Area drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Resource MO-22-250 72.0 92.7 20.7 0.7 B / Infill MO-22-250 237.8 241.7 3.9 8.9 M / Infill Including 237.8 238.8 1.0 29.5 M / Infill MO-22-254 61.0 61.5 0.5 30.2 Q / Expansion MO-22-255 46.6 49.6 3.0 7.7 A / Expansion MO-22-256 154.7 188.2 33.5 0.7 B / Infill MO-22-259 145.6 153.0 7.4 2.9 I / Expansion MO-22-260 141.0 162.7 21.7 1.0 J / Infill MO-22-260 189.5 210.6 21.1 1.6 G / Infill Including 209.5 210.6 1.1 21.5 G / Infill MO-22-260 425.2 430.6 5.4 3.2 A / Expansion Including 426.0 426.8 0.8 17.4 A / Expansion MO-22-261 45.7 64.0 18.3 1.9 A / Expansion Including 63.2 64.0 0.8 23.8 A / Expansion MO-22-264 79.0 87.0 8.0 2.3 A / Infill MO-22-264 185.0 198.2 13.2 3.0 I / Infill Including 193.2 195.2 2.0 10.9 I / Infill MO-22-265 214.0 247.5 33.5 0.7 P / Expansion MO-22-265 384.0 390.9 6.9 2.3 L / Infill MO-22-266 52.0 74.0 22.0 0.7 J / Infill MO-22-266 108.5 114.5 6.0 3.0 G / Expansion MO-22-268 346.5 385.5 39.0 0.7 L / Expansion MO-22-269 153.4 166.8 13.4 1.1 L / Infill MO-22-273 313.8 331.0 17.2 1.0 S / Expansion MO-22-275 81.5 108.0 26.5 0.5 G / Expansion MO-22-276 360.9 361.9 1.0 40.4 P / Expansion MO-22-277 96.4 112.8 16.4 6.0 J / Expansion Including 96.4 97.9 1.5 60.6 J / Expansion

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 15.0 g/t Au * m is reported

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4069cfa6-e13a-471d-ab03-98e519de8784

About the Monique Property:

The Monique property is located 25 km east of Val-d'Or, in Quebec, and consists of 21 claims and one mining lease covering a total area of 5.5 square kilometres in Louvicourt township. The property hosts a current measured and indicated mineral resource of 13,619,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.54 g/t for 672,800 ounces of gold and inferred mineral resource of 11,733,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.78 g/t for 671,400 ounces of gold (source: Probe Metals NI 43-101 Technical Report Val-d'Or East Project – June 2021). The Property is part of the Company's Val-d'Or East Project and the consolidated land package stands at 436 square kilometres. Val-d'Or East is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Geology

Gold mineralization on the Monique property is mainly associated with three deformation zones that cross the property with an orientation of 280° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. Gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/tourmaline/carbonate veins and veinlets with disseminated sulphides in the altered wall rocks. A total of 16 parallel gold zones have been discovered on the property, to-date. Some mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 600 metres and vary in width from 1 metre to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures extend laterally up to 900 metres.

Past Production

The Monique open pit mine began commercial production in 2013 and ceased production at the end of January 2015. A total of 0.58 Mt of mineralized material was extracted at a grade of 2.53 g/t Au, from the surface to 100 metres depth for a total of 45,694 ounces of gold.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Probe.

Quality Control:

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Val-d'Or East Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 10.4% of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

