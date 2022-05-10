GZ6G Technologies Announces Innovation Open House in Irvine, California to Showcase New Offices and Smart Solutions Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies Corp. GZIC, an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, announced today it will conduct an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony May 17 at 4 p.m. PDT. to commemorate the Company's newest office in Irvine, California,
The event will be hosted by Karl Hoenecke, Director of Operations and Sales at Green Zebra Networks, a division of GZ6G, and its aim is to introduce the local business community to the Company's emerging technology.
"We are inviting business professionals in Irvine and the surrounding area to network with colleagues and enjoy an immersive experience, including a firsthand look at how venues will operate with our Wi-Fi and IPTV connected technology," said Hoenecke, "We want to empower local businesses through sharing our vision of a fully connected ecosystem. It's also a great opportunity to meet our neighbors and brainstorm ways we can better serve our community."
The event will be operated in a mixer style with food and drinks, as well as door prizes and giveaways. We are also showcasing a guest speaker presentation from a cybersecurity official to provide guests insight into best practices followed by a Q&A period. Each guest will have the opportunity to demo GZ6G's software and platforms and ask questions of the development team. Some of the featured demos include managed IT services, the Company's proprietary venue management software; Venutrax™, as well as synced media and IPTV devices streaming sports channels and promotional content.
"Our products straddle innovation and practicality," said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G, "We aren't just providing quick fixes, but are focusing on ever evolving and emerging technology that pushes venue entertainment into the future. Our open house gives us the chance to showcase the Company's smart solutions and pave a better way forward in the industry."
What: GZ Networks Open House
When: Tuesday, May 17 at 4:00 pm
Where: 1 Technology Drive, B 123, Irvine, CA 92618
Contact: customersupport@greenzebra.net
About GZ6G Technologies
GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra
For more information, contact:
GZ6G Technologies Corp.—
Coleman Smith, CEO
Cole@greenzebra.net
PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations—
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman,
ir@greenzebra.net | 310-279-5980
