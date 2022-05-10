$38+ Billion Car Wash Services Market by Type, Mode of Payment and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Wash Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay), by Mode of Payment (Cash, Cashless), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car wash services market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Consumer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home washing is growing as the on-demand car wash trend continues.

A key trend among customers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is the shift from 'do-it-yourself' to 'do-it-for-me'. The concept of "all-new, all the time" appears to have driven wash centers' popularity as automated car washing has become the norm for vehicle owners during the last few decades. In the automobile care industry, new technologies and equipment have improved the wash process, gained market share, and raised client expectations.



In addition, the United States Census Bureau in 2020 estimated that more than 70% of automobile owners in America started using car wash facilities instead of washing their cars at home in the last decade (2011 -2020). Every day, nearly 8 million vehicles are washed in car washes, according to the estimates. Furthermore, technological advancements are transforming the face of on-demand vehicle wash services. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the industry. During the peak of the pandemic, most businesses were closed. New York State authorized car washes to resume in late April 2021, but only under severe conditions that limited the number of personnel allowed on site and prohibited in-person payment.

Furthermore, the pandemic ushered in several significant improvements in the industry. To make it easier for tech-savvy consumers, car washes have begun to use smartphone apps and online booking systems. Car washes are beginning to take smartphone payments as well. For some clients, not processing virtual wallet payments can be a deal-breaker in an increasingly cashless environment. Car washes that accept more payment methods than a credit card reader attract more clients and grow more quickly.



Car Wash Services Market Report Highlights

Professional vehicle washing services are good for the environment as they use two-thirds less water than home car washes

The roll-over/in-bay segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Less operating costs, less installation area, and low water use are a few of the primary drivers boosting the operator demand for in-bay car washes

The cashless payment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is estimated to ascend with a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The market growth is fueled by technological advancements in the banking industry, as well as a rise in the number of car wash providers that accept cashless payments

North America had the largest market share in 2021. The changing business dynamics in the region, as well as a huge number of strategic alliances between industry competitors, are driving the regional market

For example, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) purchased Village Express Car Wash in October 2020. Through this acquisition, ICWG positioned itself for additional growth in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Mode of payment Outlook

2.3. Type Outlook

2.4. Region insights

Chapter 3. Car Wash Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Roadmap of Car Wash Services Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Car Wash Services Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Car Wash Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Tunnels/Conveyor

5.3. Roll-Over/In-Bay

5.4. Self-Service

Chapter 6. Car Wash Services Market: Mode of Payment Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Mode of payment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Cash payment

6.3. Cashless payment

Chapter 7. Car Wash Services Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Region Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central and South America

7.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Splash Car Wash

Zips Car Wash

International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Autobell Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash, LLC

Magic Hands Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash

Wash Depot Holdings Inc





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh2suv

