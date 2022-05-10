QQQ
Sumo Logic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
May 10, 2022 6:00 AM | 2 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic SUMO, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30PM Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8561 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13729960. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:                                                
Bryan Liberator
Sumo Logic
IR@sumologic.com                                

Media Contact
Carmen Harris
Sumo Logic                                        
charris@sumologic.com                                
(650) 414-1584

Primary Logo

