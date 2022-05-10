Proactive news headlines including Alligator Energy, Aurumin Ltd, BlackEarth Minerals and Creso Pharma

Sydney, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Alligator Energy Ltd AGE has delivered high-grade intersections from sonic core drilling at Blackbush Deposit within the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia. Click here

has delivered high-grade intersections from sonic core drilling at Blackbush Deposit within the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia. Click here Aurumin Ltd AUN has completed an orientation drill program targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites and has received all ultrafine soil sampling results from the Mt Palmer Lithium Project in Western Australia. Click here

has completed an orientation drill program targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites and has received all ultrafine soil sampling results from the Mt Palmer Lithium Project in Western Australia. Click here BlackEarth Minerals NL BEM has fielded more "outstanding" results from a 1,670-metre diamond drill program at the high-grade Razafy Northwest target, which forms part of the Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar. Click here

has fielded more "outstanding" results from a 1,670-metre diamond drill program at the high-grade Razafy Northwest target, which forms part of the Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar. Click here Creso Pharma Ltd ( CPH COPHF 's psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has been awarded a permit by Health Canada to import one kilogram of psilocybe cubensis to refine extraction and formulation techniques for drug development. Click here

's psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has been awarded a permit by Health Canada to import one kilogram of psilocybe cubensis to refine extraction and formulation techniques for drug development. Click here Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM has intersected visible copper during follow-up drilling at the Hermitage Project in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory. Click here

has intersected visible copper during follow-up drilling at the Hermitage Project in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory. Click here Southern Gold Ltd SAU has appointed experienced resources executive Robert Smillie as its new CEO and managing director to drive company strategy. Click here

has appointed experienced resources executive Robert Smillie as its new CEO and managing director to drive company strategy. Click here Emyria Ltd EMD has made headway on its MDMA analogue development program, run in partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here

has made headway on its MDMA analogue development program, run in partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here Core Lithium Ltd CXO has received further positive results from the final round of 2021 assays generated in exploration drilling at the Finniss Lithium Project, near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Click here

has received further positive results from the final round of 2021 assays generated in exploration drilling at the Finniss Lithium Project, near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Click here Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IHL IXHL 's asset IHL-216A has been observed in a preclinical study to have a strong neuroprotective effect in a widely known model of sports concussion. Click here

's asset IHL-216A has been observed in a preclinical study to have a strong neuroprotective effect in a widely known model of sports concussion. Click here AuKing Mining Ltd AKN is encouraged by initial results from its metallurgical test-work program for Onedin deposit within the Koongie Park Project in northeast Western Australia. Click here

is encouraged by initial results from its metallurgical test-work program for Onedin deposit within the Koongie Park Project in northeast Western Australia. Click here KGL Resources Ltd KGL has completed its entitlement offer, raising A$23.04 million at an offer price of A$0.37. Click here

has completed its entitlement offer, raising A$23.04 million at an offer price of A$0.37. Click here Imugene Ltd ( IMU IUGNF is poised to begin the Australian component of a phase 2 clinical trial of cancer immunotherapy candidate HER-Vaxx following approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). Click here

is poised to begin the Australian component of a phase 2 clinical trial of cancer immunotherapy candidate HER-Vaxx following approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). Click here Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM has made tracks on stage one of its operational reset plan (ORP), which covers the Davyhurst gold play in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. Click here

has made tracks on stage one of its operational reset plan (ORP), which covers the Davyhurst gold play in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. Click here Marvel Gold Ltd MVL 's multi-element soil geochemistry program carried out at the Yanfolila Gold Project in southern Mali has yielded positive results. Click here

's multi-element soil geochemistry program carried out at the Yanfolila Gold Project in southern Mali has yielded positive results. Click here Blue Star Helium Ltd ( BNL BSNLF has taken another stride on the fast track to bring its Voyager prospect and broader helium portfolio in Las Animas County, Colorado, to production with consulting engineers appointed to prepare a plan of development. Click here

has taken another stride on the fast track to bring its Voyager prospect and broader helium portfolio in Las Animas County, Colorado, to production with consulting engineers appointed to prepare a plan of development. Click here Lotus Resources Ltd LOT has concluded a roadshow in Malawi where it spoke with senior government officials, the Malawian power utility and local communities about recommencing production at its Kayelekera uranium mine. Click here

has concluded a roadshow in Malawi where it spoke with senior government officials, the Malawian power utility and local communities about recommencing production at its Kayelekera uranium mine. Click here Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR has defined large zones of disseminated sulphides through an offset pole-dipole induced polarisation (3D-IP) survey at Mulga Bill, a prospect at Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com