Tio Chilo's Grill Receives AlphaGraphics' Business Makeover

San Francisco, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liz Vazquez, owner of Tio Chilo's Grill in San Francisco, stands proudly in front of the mural at her newly renovated restaurant during a business makeover reveal celebration on Friday, April 15, 2022. Selected by AlphaGraphics in a national contest, Tio Chilo's received a $25,000 business makeover, which includes a new logo and brand identity, interior and exterior signage, printed materials, a new website and a renewed online presence. Photo courtesy of AlphaGraphics.



