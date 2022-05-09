Mazes & Brain Games Experience Opens May 20 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver Museum of Nature & Science special exhibits gallery explodes with maze experiences that propel you down paths of mystifying illusions and brain teasing puzzles in the "Mazes & Brain Games" experience, which opens May 20. Through dozens of puzzles and mazes you'll discover surprises around every corner and new methods of problem solving through improvisation, trial and error, observation and testing, and logic and reasoning.



"It's been several years since we've opened an experience made specifically to engage our youngest of scientists, and we can't wait to see what mastery and ideas the experience inspires," Museum President & CEO George Sparks said.

"Mazes & Brain Games" includes an exciting lineup of family-friendly adventures, 3-D puzzles and full-body games to nurture your creative genius through open-ended play. Test your perceptions in a feast of visual trickery inside the giant Maze of Illusions. Make music as you navigate your way through the Junior Explorer Music Maze. Get entangled and untangled in the Web Maze, wrap your head around the Puzzle Maze, put your finger on the pulse of the Finger Maze and get lost in a network of color in the Color Maze.

Mazes & Brain Games is created by Minotaur Mazes, a company specializing in interactive maze exhibits.

