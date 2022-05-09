Arch Therapeutics' Experts in Wound Care Interview Showcases AC5 Self-Assembling Peptide Technology During Live Session at SAWC Spring

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ARTH ("Arch" or the "Company"), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that the third interview in the Experts in Wound Care Program, a series of interviews with key opinion leaders dedicated to advancing wound care, was conducted live in front of clinicians attending the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring during an Open Air Studio session.



The interview, "AC5 Self-Assembling Peptide: Game-Changing Opportunities for Acute, Chronic, and Challenging Wounds", was conducted by Terry Norchi, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Arch Therapeutics, with world-renowned wound care leaders, Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS, and Brock Liden, DPM. Dr. Treadwell is a vascular surgeon, Founder and Medical Director of the Institute of Advanced Wound Care in Montgomery, Alabama, and a world-renowned lecturer on chronic wound care. Dr. Liden is a board-certified podiatrist, attending physician at the Circleville Foot & Ankle Center, and expert lecturer on wound care, podiatric medicine, surgery, and practice management.

Dr. Treadwell and Dr. Liden presented case studies and discussed the benefits of using AC5® Advanced Wound System in challenging chronic and acute wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, traumatic wounds, and previously non-progressing, stalled wounds in patients with significant comorbidities. The full interview is available at https://bit.ly/3yisjl1.

The event has been added to the Company's Experts in Wound Care video channel, which can be tracked and tweeted by followers using the hashtag: #ExpertsInWoundCare.

During the interview, Dr. Treadwell stated, "We are very excited to use AC5 Advanced Wound System in chronic and acute wounds." Dr. Liden added, "AC5 is a very promising technology, and I am very excited to be working with it."

"Arch is honored to have Dr. Treadwell and Dr. Liden share their experiences with, and enthusiasm for, AC5® Advanced Wound System," stated Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales of Arch Therapeutics. "Additional case studies and expert testament continues to illustrate the tremendous potential that AC5® Advanced Wound System can have on improving healing outcomes and providing overall savings to the healthcare system," concluded Yrigoyen.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives.

