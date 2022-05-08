Fat Brands Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm, May 17, 2022 Deadline to File Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises FAT Brands, Inc. FAT ("Fat Brands " or the "Company") investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Fat Brands stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On February 22, 2022, FAT Brands, Inc., operator of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurants disclosed in an SEC filing that the DOJ and SEC have both "opened investigations relating to the Company and our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wiederhorn, and are formally seeking documents and materials concerning, among other things, the Company's December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family."

On this news, shares of FAT Brands, Inc. fell 25% in intraday trading on February 22, 2022.

The lawsuit filed in this action alleges that the Company misled investors regarding the Company's compliance with applicable accounting and regulatory rules.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing.

