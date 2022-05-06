TELUS announces election of directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) TTU announced today that the nominees listed in the Company's 2022 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 6, 2022 (the Meeting) are set out below.



Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck 711,680,872 97.29% 19,836,860 2.71% Raymond T. Chan 729,814,145 99.77% 1,703,587 0.23% Hazel Claxton 730,416,790 99.85% 1,100,943 0.15% Lisa De Wilde 725,041,286 99.11% 6,476,446 0.89% Victor Dodig 718,118,864 98.17% 13,398,869 1.83% Darren Entwistle 727,053,220 99.39% 4,464,512 0.61% Thomas Flynn 730,442,650 99.85% 1,075,082 0.15% Mary Jo Haddad 722,332,042 98.74% 9,185,690 1.26% Kathy Kinloch 724,566,887 99.05% 6,950,845 0.95% Christine Magee 726,929,167 99.37% 4,588,566 0.63% John Manley 723,073,839 98.85% 8,443,894 1.15% David Mowat 722,977,978 98.83% 8,539,755 1.17% Marc Parent 713,462,079 97.53% 18,055,654 2.47% Denise Pickett 725,184,910 99.13% 6,332,823 0.87% W. Sean Willy 729,325,610 99.70% 2,192,123 0.30%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

Matter Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld / Against % Votes Withheld / Against Appointment of auditors 688,980,072 92.95% 52,244,100 7.05% Advisory vote to accept TELUS' approach to executive compensation 680,646,729 93.05% 50,870,999 6.95% Reconfirmation of the Company's shareholder rights plan 686,875,770 93.90% 44,626,960 6.10%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

