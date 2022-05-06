Autism Speaks Canada welcomes James Kelsey as the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors

Toronto, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada is proud to announce James Kelsey as the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. Jim is a results-driven executive with over 50 years in the financial services industry. He is an exemplary leader with diverse experience ranging from corporate finance, retail, and commercial banking. He currently sits on two boards and is a trusted advisor to a Canadian based family office.

Autism Speaks Canada would like to thank the outgoing chair of the Board of Directors, Marc Murnaghan for his dedication and sustained commitment to his role. Marc's contribution to the organization over the past 13 years is immeasurable. Autism Speaks Canada is thankful for his leadership in the strategic growth of the organization.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working with all of you to drive the organizations mission forward." said James Kelsey, the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at Autism Speaks Canada. Jim has been actively involved with the autism community for many years serving different boards and committees. He is a proud parent and a grand parent to four autistic individuals. Jim and his family are active participants in the annual Autism Speaks Canada walk. Since 2017, Jim has been a champion of Autism Speaks Canada's My Autism Guide which provides free access to customised information, resources, services and supports for autistic individuals, caregivers, and professionals. Jim joined Autism Speaks Canada as a director of the Board in early 2021.

Interested in joining the Autism Speaks Canada Board of Directors? Autism Speaks Canada seeks new directors to join its Board to drive their mission forward and complement their continued commitment to diversity and social inclusion. This is an unpaid volunteer position with a minimum of 40 hours a year commitment and a 3-year term with flexibility to renew.

Autism Speaks Canada is a diverse and inclusive organization where all; board of directors, employees, volunteers, and partners of all; genders, race, ethnicity, neurodiversity, national origins, ages, sexual orientation and identity, feel valued, respected, and empowered. They are committed to a non-discriminatory approach to recruitment and provide equal opportunity for all who want to engage with them. Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to developing and maintaining a strong and diverse Board of Directors that reflects the community they serve.

