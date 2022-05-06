Proactive headlines including Peloton, CULT Food Science, Kontrol Technologies, Mobilum Technologies and Nomad Royalty

New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- CULT Food Science announces share exchange, license agreement with Cella Foods to advance technology click here
- Plurilock Security says to participate in the ‘GeekWeek 7.5' event, an exclusive workshop hosted by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security click here
- C-Bond Systems says Patriot Glass Solutions division adds six more dealers to its network click here
- Nomad Royalty announces quarterly dividend as it reports record 1Q revenue click here
- Kontrol Technologies establishes an at-the-market equity program that allows it to issue and sell up to $10M of common shares click here
- Mobilum Technologies signs agreement with ZEN.COM for virtual IBAN accounts click here
- Canaccord reaffirms 'Buy' rating for Endeavour Mining after 1Q results top expectations click here
- Perk Labs appoints Vanessa Altamirano as its interim CFO click here
- MGX Minerals says site scoping study is underway for its British Columbia silicon project as it updates on its return to trade click here
- Kootenay Silver gearing up for upcoming 15,000 metre drill program at Columba high-grade silver project click here
- Peloton Interactive reportedly seeking a sugar-daddy backer click here
- Q BioMed says its strategy is paying off as it outlines its value proposition in multibillion-dollar markets click here
