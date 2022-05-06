Elucida Oncology to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N. J. , May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology, will present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 10, at 4:40pm PST.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available using this link here and on the News & Media section of the company's website. A replay of the presentation will be available for six months following the conference.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C'Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.