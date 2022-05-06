Humacyte to Present First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Recent Corporate Update on May 13, 2022

DURHAM, N.C., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. HUMA, a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate and financial update.



Humacyte First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13729522

Webcast: Webcast Link - Click Here

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the investors section of the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. HUMA is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte's initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte's 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

