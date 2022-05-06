AgileThought to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

IRVING, Texas, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought") AGIL, a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announces today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after the market close.



Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AgileThought call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company's investor relations website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 12, 2022. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2103388. The telephonic replay will be available until May 26, 2022.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals.

