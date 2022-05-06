Boxed expands leadership team with three key executive hires

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed BOXD ("Boxed" or the "Company"), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced the addition of three C-Suite executives, to the roles of General Counsel, Chief People Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. The executive leaders will play a critical role as Boxed continues to accelerate growth, following its move from a private to public company.



Anna Meyer has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. A results-driven revenue executive, Ms. Meyer brings two decades worth of experience building high performing teams and driving profitable revenue streams in the retail technology sector. At Boxed, she will be tasked with acquiring new clients for the Spresso software business. Most recently, Ms. Meyer led the sales organization at Sezzle, a fast-growing fintech. In her three years at Sezzle, she built a team that grew the retail customer base by over 670% while scaling to ensure the customer value proposition remained high and churn remained at an all time low. Prior to Sezzle, Ms. Meyer worked at SPS Commerce for 14 years, building out their presence in Asia Pacific.

Additionally, Jung Choi has joined the company as General Counsel & Secretary. She brings 15 years of diverse legal experience at large public companies and in private practice. Ms. Choi will lead all legal and compliance matters and serve as a strategic advisor to management and the Board of Directors. Most recently, Ms. Choi served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel & Assistant Secretary at Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial provider, where she was responsible for public company reporting, securities regulation, corporate governance and its ESG shareholder engagement strategy. She also oversaw the Global Ethics and Compliance department and the Global Privacy Office. Prior to Stanley, Ms. Choi worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, and Davis Polk & Wardwell, a leading international law firm.

Veracelle Vega has also joined the Company as the new Chief People Officer. She brings 20 years of experience delivering and building high performing companies. Ms. Vega's responsibilities include leading and developing all People strategies including organizational effectiveness, compensation and total rewards, talent management, learning + development, employee engagement, talent acquisition and creating a world class work culture with a focus on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging). Most recently, Ms. Vega served as the Chief People Officer at Resident, the direct-to-consumer mattress company.

"We are entering a monumental period of growth at Boxed, and having Anna, Jung, and Veracelle join our leadership team with the breadth of knowledge and experience they bring, is critical to our long term goals," said Boxed Co-Founder and CEO Chieh Huang. "Of these key hires, all identify as female and two identify as minorities, illustrating Boxed's continued commitment to diversity and inclusion."

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a "big-box" store membership. This service is powered by the Company's own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For information visit www.boxed.com .

Media Contact