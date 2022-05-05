SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BKI, SAIL, SRRA, ATRS

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Black Knight, Inc. BKI's sale to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. If you are a Black Knight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL's sale to Thoma Bravo for $65.25 per share in cash. If you are a SailPoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. SRRA's sale to GlaxoSmithKline plc for $55.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sierra Oncology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Antares Pharma, Inc. ATRS's sale to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for $5.60 per share in cash. If you are an Antares Pharma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com