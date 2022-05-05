QQQ
IN HONOR OF MOTHER'S DAY, WIENERSCHNITZEL TREATS MOMS TO A DELICIOUS FREE MEAL

by Globe Newswire
May 5, 2022 5:36 PM | 1 min read

Irvine, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel cooked up a MOMumental deal to celebrate that special person you call Mom. In honor of Mother's Day, the largest hot dog chain in the world is treating moms to a tasty FREE meal, which includes a scrumptious Chili Dog, Small Fries and Small Drink. This yummy deal is only valid May 8th. Proof of mom-bership required. Examples include bringing your kids, showing us adorable photos or just saying #momlife.

"This Mother's Day, let us take care of the cooking so you can celebrate the supermom in your life," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.

To find a Wienerschnitzel location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," so they gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. 

Attachment 

Douglas Koegeboehn
Galardi Group
9498922635
dkoegeboehn@galardigroup.com

