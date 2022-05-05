QQQ
Stericycle to Present at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in June

by Globe Newswire
May 5, 2022 5:30 PM | 1 min read

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. SRCL today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on Monday, June 6, 2022, and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., SRCL is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:           
Stericycle Investor Relations
Toll free: 1-800-643-0240 ext. 2012
Local: 1-847-607-2012
StericycleIR@stericycle.com

Stericycle Media Contact
847-964-2288
media@stericycle.com

