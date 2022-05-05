H&R Block to Participate in Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. HRB announced today that members of management will host virtual investor meetings at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022. To request a meeting, please contact your Barrington Research salesperson.



