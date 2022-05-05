Diversey to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 11, 2022

FORT MILL, S.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, announces that Phil Wieland, Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 11, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. British Standard Time) and will be webcast live.



The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the events page of Diversey's Investor Relations website, ir.diversey.com.

