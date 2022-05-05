Pharvaris to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris PHVS, a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place in Las Vegas, NV from May 10 – 12, 2022.
Pharvaris' presentation will take place at 10:00 AM PDT (7:00 PM CEST) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris' website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.
Contacts
Pharvaris
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com
+1-617-710-7305
Investors
Sarah McCabe
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
+1-212-362-1200
Media
Scott Stachowiak, Russo Partners, LLC
Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com
+1-646-942-5630
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.