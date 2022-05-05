QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pharvaris to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 5, 2022 4:10 PM | 1 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Pharvaris PHVS, a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place in Las Vegas, NV from May 10 – 12, 2022.

Pharvaris' presentation will take place at 10:00 AM PDT (7:00 PM CEST) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Contacts
Pharvaris
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com 
+1-617-710-7305

Investors
Sarah McCabe
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
+1-212-362-1200

Media
Scott Stachowiak, Russo Partners, LLC
Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com
+1-646-942-5630

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases