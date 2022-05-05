First Pacific to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 10 May 2022

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Company Limited (HKEx: 142,FPAFY based in Hong Kong, and focused on investment management with operations located in Asia-Pacific, today announced that First Pacific's Associate Director, John W. Ryan, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 10, 2022. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: May 10, 2022 TIME: 11:00 ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About First Pacific Company Limited

First Pacific (HKEx: 142,FPAFY is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific.

While First Pacific is headquartered in Hong Kong, its major investments are in Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore. It owns a majority stake in Indonesia's biggest FMCG company Indofood which is also among the world's biggest makers of instant noodles. It owns just over a quarter of the Philippines' leading telecommunications company PLDT and controls that country's leading infrastructure holding company MPIC, with investments in the biggest electricity distribution, toll road and water company in the Philippines. Other investments include a stake in Singapore's sole LNG-fuelled power generator and a leading copper and gold mining company in the Philippines.

In 2021 First Pacific reported record high turnover and recurring profit with investee companies expected to further improve their earnings and contribution to First Pacific this year as well. The Company has delivered 25% of recurring profit to its shareholders as dividends every year since 2010 and in 2021 introduced a US$100 million share repurchase program to run over three years with nearly one third of that budget already spent. Last year's dividend distribution to shareholder was up 31% over the 2020 payout.

First Pacific has investment-grade credit ratings, BBB- Stable from S&P and Baa2 Stable from Moody's. No borrowings fall due in 2022.

First Pacific regards itself as a leader in sustainability in Asia with executive performance linked to sustainability as well as financial performance factors.

First Pacific participated in the recent funding round for Voyager, the fintech company owned by PLDT, Tencent, KKR and others. First Pacific now owns about 1.4% of Voyager, the parent of Mayabank, one of only six domestic Philippine institutions with a digital banking licence and the only one owned by a telco.

Listed in Hong Kong, First Pacific's shares are also available for trading in the United States through American Depositary Receipts. For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com .

Profile in detail: https://www.firstpacific.com/about/profile.php

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Contacts

First Pacific

John W. Ryan

Associate Director

+852 2842 4306

johnryan@firstpacific.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com