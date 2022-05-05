Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. Named a 2022 Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record

CHICAGO, IL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After another year of significant growth, Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse) has jumped 80 spaces to number 383 on Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine's Top 500 Design Firms. The Top 500 Design Firms list ranks the largest U.S.-based firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue gathered via survey of architects, engineers, general contractors and program managers.

"We are proud to be recognized among the nation's leaders in engineering and construction," said Milhouse Chairman and CEO Wilbur C. Milhouse III. "Just twenty years ago, Milhouse was a one-man civil and structural design firm operating out of my basement. Today, we're nearly 500 team members strong and working on high-profile projects across nine industries and three countries. I am grateful to all team members and clients for their role in growing Milhouse into one of the largest design firms in the country."

ENR's survey results show that the Top 500 Design Firms say staffing is their top priority following the pandemic and "the great resignation." Milhouse is proud to have seen both an upward trend in talent retention as well as a 49% increase in headcount over the past year and a half.

"Our people are our strongest asset," added Wilbur. "We continue to invest in our people because it is through them that we are able to collectively fulfill Milhouse's vision of improving communities around the world through innovative engineering."

Milhouse has been an ENR Midwest Top Design Firm since 2018 and ranked number 463 in the 2021 Top 500 Design Firms.

