SINC Secures $0.9 Million additional Funding, Institution Reflects Strong Support for SINC expansion

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp SINC, announced additional $0.9 Million has been secured from an institution for SINC expansion.



SINC is a much smaller company but has similar business with US masterbatch/engineering plastics giant: Cabot ($70.02/share as of Open 4th of May 2022).

Additional funding is backing up the master plan of SINC expansion includes increasing existing capacity in Medical, EV, 5G and PV supply chain, as well as lined up acquisitions from its suppliers, customers and competitors.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holding Corp

Sincerity Applied Materials delivers high performance environmental polymer and solutions, to help customers reducing product wastage, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint. The Company, though its China partner, has been developing its exceptional material technology through partnerships with leading Chinese research institutions and facilities. Today, Sincerity's products are widely used in the automotive, packaging, building & construction and engineering industries.

