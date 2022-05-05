Progress Announces the Dates and Location for Progress360

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress PRGS, the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced its new conference, Progress360, a unique event designed to empower attendees with the information, products and personal connections they need to conquer today's business challenges and build for tomorrow.



Happening September 11-14, 2022, live from the Westin Waterfront Hotel, Boston, MA, as well as virtually around the globe, Progress360 is a three-part event all under one roof. The conference is designed to arm attendees with actionable takeaways which they can apply to their own businesses to drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. It will also offer audience-specific content so attendees can focus on what matters most to them:

DevReach: Known for being the largest developer conference in Eastern and Central Europe, DevReach is coming to the US! It brings together renowned industry experts and influencers for hands-on sessions and insights into the latest app dev technologies and best practices.





ChefConf: Back in-person, ChefConf brings together the Chef community and DevOps professionals from leading organizations worldwide to dive into the latest innovations and practices in DevOps and DevSecOps, as well as the full Progress ® Chef ® portfolio.





Chef portfolio. Progress Executive Forum: New in 2022, the by-invitation-only Executive Forum is an opportunity for senior business, IT and security leaders to come together for a day-long series of peer discussions and thought leadership insights designed to inform and inspire better business outcomes.



"Over the last few years businesses across all industries have dramatically evolved. Every business must now adopt an innovator mindset to stay competitive and software infrastructure is playing a key role in making progress happen," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. "Progress360 will be the event where technology decision makers and practitioners want to come year-after-year, to gain access to thought-provoking content, actionable insights and community connections they can leverage to power their businesses."

Details about Progress360 event registration, speakers and agenda will be available in the coming weeks. To learn more about this extraordinary event, go to https://www.progress.com/progress360

to register to receive event updates.

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress PRGS helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence.

