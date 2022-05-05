The Shyft Group Heads West to ACT Expo 2022 With Blue Arc EV Solutions

NOVI, Mich., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, a new go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group SHYF, is heading west to the 11th annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. The event is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from May 9-12, 2022.



The Blue Arc display – located in booth #1359 of the expo hall – will feature two elements of its EV ecosystem: an industry-first, commercial grade EV chassis and a fully reimagined, all-electric Class 3 walk-in delivery van.

Representatives will also have information about the Power Cube™, a portable, wind- and solar-powered charging station. Because lack of EV infrastructure is one of the roadblocks to adoption, the Power Cube offers a unique solution: a remote controlled, customizable, commercial-grade EV charger that does not need to be connected to the grid to deliver power. This innovative solution can have vehicles up and charged in 1-2 hours.



The new Blue Arc brand and products launched in March 2022, along with the news that North Carolina-based Randy Marion Dealer Group will be the first dealer in the U.S. to offer Shyft's new all-electric Class 3 delivery vehicle. With a 50-year heritage in specialty vehicle chassis manufacturing and body building for last-mile delivery, Shyft is leveraging its coast-to-coast manufacturing and service infrastructure to deliver EV solutions at scale.

"The fact that the Blue Arc team built this EV chassis and delivery vehicle from the ground up using decades of experience in last-mile delivery is what truly differentiates us," said Eric Fisher, senior vice president and general manager, Shyft Innovations. "With this approach, we have created an all-new EV chassis, delivery vehicle and portable charging solution that increases speed, efficiency and impact on our customers' bottom line—without causing any infrastructure or work process changes on their side."

Shyft's proprietary battery-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well-suited to serve a wide range of medium-duty trucks and end uses. The all-new design was built from the ground up to accommodate the usage and duty-cycle demands of commercial vehicles. The chassis' modular design can accommodate multiple weight ratings and classifications, based on build-out and usage. The lithium-ion battery packs provide an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles – ideal for urban last-mile delivery needs – with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-powered Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. A spacious cargo area features 635-800 cubic feet of storage and offers a choice of vocational packages specifically designed for functionality. The delivery van also features an integrated solar roof package and lightweight aluminum honeycomb shelving package that is 175 lbs. lighter than today. The lightweight aluminum and composite body offers higher durability against scratches and dents. With a cargo area ranging from 14' to 18' in length and a payload capacity of up to 5,000 lbs., Shyft customers can maximize productivity and minimize cost of ownership, including fuel and maintenance costs.

Blue Arc has integrated the latest in proven vehicle and driver safety technology such as 360-degree cameras, large in-dash HD camera displays, lane departure and proximity sensors, and keyless and automated entry. Designed with the driver's comfort and productivity in mind, the delivery van is easy to drive and easy to enter and exit for last-mile deliveries with multi-stop routes.

Vehicle prototypes are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, supported out of the Shyft R&D facility in Plymouth, Mich. Shyft expects to begin building the chassis and electric delivery vans by mid-2023.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The Shyft Group

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Jon Douyard

Chief Financial Officer

The Shyft Group

Jon.Douyard@theshyftgroup.com

517.997.3821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759df93b-a923-4202-ba05-3c0a0262034c