Office Supplies Market Size Worth USD 149.4 Billion by 2028 | Office Supplies Industry Expected CAGR 1.9%

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global office supplies market size was USD 127.3 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 130.5 billion in 2021 to USD 149.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR rate of 1.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Office Supplies Market, 2021-2028."

According to our analysts, businesses majorly utilize computers, printers, and other office stationery to conduct written communication, data storage activities, and bookkeeping. Moreover, growing global corporate sector is fundamentally fostering the demand for such products.

COVID-19 Impact



Scarcity of In-Office Working amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Obstruct Market

These days, owing to the novel coronavirus spread, employees are reluctant to visit corporate workspaces. This has substantially hindered the corporate office's requirement for equipment and supplies, thereby obstructing the office supplies market growth. Moreover, shutting down commercial places such as enterprises and educational institutions owing to COVID-19 affiliated lockdown limitations in numerous nations across the globe has adversely influenced the product demand among such places.

Report Coverage



The report offers a complete study of the office supplies market pooled with on-going trends and impending predictions to establish approximate investment gains. An exhaustive review of any forthcoming prospects, threats, competitions or thriving factors are also states in the report. Further, a methodical regional examination is presented in the report. The COVID-19 influences have been described in the report in order to aid investors and business professionals to comprehend the jeopardies in a better manner. The key players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactic to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Office Supplies Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 1.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 149.4 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 127.3 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 175 Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By Region Growth Drivers Rising Commercial Infrastructural Places to Bolster Product Demand Procurement Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth Others Segment to Hold a Significant Global Market Share Pitfalls & Challenges Higher Cost of Raw Material Supplies to Impact the Market Growth

Driving Factors

Rising Commercial Infrastructural Places to Bolster Product Demand

Commercial settings such as educational institutions, corporate workplaces, banks, and others frequently utilize computers, desks, as well as other supplies to conduct their official work. Thus, rising commercial, infrastructural settings is likely to sustain the product demand throughout the globe. Furthermore, governmental support in emerging commercial, infrastructural places in numerous nations throughout the world is said to additionally foster the usage rate of the product.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific market reached USD 51.15 billion in 2020. This region holds the largest office supplies market share owing of the augmented usage of the various sorts of office equipment among the Chinese, Japanese, and Indian populations on regular utilization basis.

North America region holds a substantial market share owing to the great U.S. consumers' expenditure on educational supplies as well as staples.

The European region is probable to develop faster in the industry on account of sturdy import services of office equipment & supplies in Germany, the U.K., and France, hence bolstering the products' usage rate in the region.

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segregated into,

Desk Supplies

Filling Supplies

Binding Supplies

Computer/Printer Supplies

Others

Based on application, the market is classified into,

Enterprises

Household

Educational Institutions

Others

On the basis of Geography, the market is categorized into,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Procurement Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with facing least possible hurdles. One such operative stratagem is procuring competitive companies and thereby safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Notable Industry Development

December 2021: BIGNAME Commerce, which is a parent company of Envelopes.com and Folders.com, specialty office supplies stores collaborated with JAM Paper Envelope, another specialty office products retailer in order to amplify its data analytics and manufacturing utilization competences.

