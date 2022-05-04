RPT Realty Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook

Financial and Investment Highlights



Net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter 2022 of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $15.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.





First quarter 2022 operating funds from operations per diluted share of $0.26 representing year-over-year growth of 36.8% primarily driven by net acquisition and management fee income growth, in addition to same property NOI growth of 9.9%.





Closed on the acquisition of The Crossings shopping center in the Boston market for $104.0 million in April, demonstrating the Company's continued ability to accretively source off-market deals and elevating Boston to the Company's second largest market by annualized base rent ("ABR").





Sold 1.3 million common shares on a forward basis under its at-the-market equity distribution ("ATM") programs at a weighted average price of $13.86 per share, generating expected gross proceeds of about $18.0 million.



Operational Highlights

Signed leases totaling 716,317 square feet, representing the Company's highest quarterly volume since the first quarter 2010.





Signed a new 103,000 square foot wholesale club to replace Regal Cinemas at River City Marketplace.





Signed not commenced balance and leases in advanced negotiation of $10.3 million, up from $10.2 million as of December 31, 2021, demonstrating the occupancy upside in the portfolio.





Generated comparable new lease spreads of 20.0% and 25.7% during the first quarter 2022 and on a trailing twelve-month basis, respectively, demonstrating the continued embedded mark-to-market opportunity in RPT's portfolio.





Selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Commercial Real Estate by Globe St.



NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty RPT ("RPT" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with another quarter of top and bottom-line earnings growth as we continue to benefit from accelerated and robust leasing activity with top tier tenants, as well as accretive acquisition growth from our investment platforms," said Brian Harper, President and CEO. "Boston is now our number two market by annualized base rent following the acquisition of The Crossings and the anticipated acquisition of Brookline Village, highlighting our swift and meaningful transformation of RPT's tenancy, portfolio quality, and growth profile."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter 2022 of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $15.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. Funds from operations ("FFO") for the first quarter 2022 of $25.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Operating FFO for the first quarter 2022 of $24.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. Operating FFO for the first quarter 2022 excludes certain net income that totaled $1.8 million, primarily attributable to non-cash accelerations of below market lease intangibles. The change in Operating FFO was primarily driven by higher income from net acquisition activity and management fees, lower rental income not probable of collection and abatements, and lower interest expense partially offset by higher general and administrative expense.

Same property NOI for the first quarter 2022 increased 9.9% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a decline in rental income not probable of collection and higher base rent, which contributed 7.8% and 2.0% to same property NOI growth, respectively, partially offset by lower net recovery income.

OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's operating results include its consolidated properties and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint venture properties for the aggregate portfolio.

During the first quarter 2022, the Company signed 82 leases totaling 716,317 square feet. Blended re-leasing spreads on comparable leases were 6.6% with ABR of $15.79 per square foot. Re-leasing spreads on four comparable new and 52 renewal leases were 20.0% and 6.0%, respectively.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $7.5 million of signed not commenced rent and recovery income in addition to $2.8 million of rent and recovery income from leases that are in advanced negotiations.

The table below summarizes the Company's leased rate and occupancy results at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Consolidated & Joint Ventures at Pro-rata March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Aggregate Portfolio Leased rate 93.2% 93.1% 92.0% Occupancy 90.6% 90.7% 90.6% Anchor (GLA of 10,000 square feet or more) Leased rate 96.3% 96.4% 95.3% Occupancy 93.6% 94.1% 94.3% Small Shop (GLA of less than 10,000 square feet) Leased rate 85.5% 85.0% 84.0% Occupancy 83.2% 82.4% 81.5%

BALANCE SHEET

The Company ended the first quarter 2022 with $12.9 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and full availability on its $350.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. At March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $853.7 million of consolidated debt and finance lease obligations. Including the Company's pro-rata share of joint venture cash and debt of $3.0 million and $50.5 million, respectively, results in a first quarter 2022 net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.8x. Proforma for the $10.3 million signed not commenced rent and recovery income, including leases in advanced negotiation, the net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio is 6.3x. Total debt including RPT's pro-rata share of joint venture debt had a weighted average interest rate of 3.58% and a weighted average maturity of 5.1 years.

FINANCING ACTIVITY

On February 22, 2022, the Company entered into an ATM agreement pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, the Company's common shares of beneficial interest having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $150 million, including forward sales of common shares. The Company's prior $100 million ATM program was retired in conjunction with the new program's execution.

During the first quarter 2022, the Company sold 1.3 million common shares on a forward basis under its prior and new ATM programs at a weighted average price of $13.86 per share, generating gross proceeds of $18.0 million assuming full physical settlement of the shares. As of May 4, 2022, the Company had approximately $133.0 million available for future issuance of common shares under its new $150 million ATM program.

During the first quarter 2022, the Company, through its grocery-anchored investment platform, closed on two mortgages totaling $52.0 million or $26.8 million at the Company's pro-rata share with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.88%. The first mortgage is secured by Bedford Marketplace for $30.0 million and matures on March 1, 2032 with a fixed interest rate of 2.93%. The second mortgage is secured by Village Shoppes at Canton for $22.1 million and matures on March 1, 2029 with a fixed interest rate of 2.81%.

Also during the first quarter 2022, the Company, through its grocery-anchored investment platform, obtained a commitment on a mortgage, secured by the Dedham Shopping Center in Boston, totaling $53.2 million or $27.4 million at the Company's pro-rata share with a fixed interest rate of 3.35% and a ten-year term. The mortgage is expected to close in second quarter 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

WHOLLY-OWNED ACQUISITIONS

On April 4, 2022, the Company closed on the acquisition of The Crossings shopping center, adjacent to the high barrier, coastal community of Portsmouth, NH through an off-market negotiation for a total contract price of $104.0 million. The Crossings is a 510,000 square foot open-air center in the Boston market. The property is 95% occupied and is dual anchored by a high performing Trader Joe's and Aldi. The center features an attractive tenant lineup that includes investment-grade rated Dick's, Best Buy, Kohl's and McDonald's, in addition to strong credit tenants such as Ulta, Chipotle and Five Below. The current tenants have an average tenure of 22 years, highlighting the durability and stability of the rental stream. Tenant sales productivity is amongst the highest in the portfolio, driven by high three-mile incomes of $114,000, strong vehicle traffic of 54,000 per day along Route 4, no state sales tax, consistent year-round tourism demand and a true trade area population of over 250,000.

The Company is under contract to acquire Brookline Village in the Boston market for $5.0 million. Brookline Village represents the first purchase in the Company's first ring suburban street retail strategy that complements its existing Boston area presence. The asset is located on Harvard Street in Brookline, MA and consists of seven tenants covering 11,000 square feet, including a top performing Starbucks. The property is located in one of Boston's most affluent and densely populated submarkets with 3-mile average household income of over $120,000 and 3-mile population density of about 450,000. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WHOLLY-OWNED DISPOSITIONS

During the first quarter 2022, the Company contributed two single-tenant properties from two RPT shopping centers to its net lease platform valued at $11.6 million.

NET LEASE INVESTMENT PLATFORM ACTIVITY

During the first quarter 2022, the net lease platform closed on the acquisition of two single-tenant properties from two RPT shopping centers totaling $11.6 million or $0.7 million at the Company's pro-rata share.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter 2022, the net lease platform closed on the acquisition of a Starbucks property in Ridgeland, MS for $2.2 million or $0.1 million at the Company's pro-rata share and Ansonia Landing for a contract price of $14.0 million or $0.9 million at the Company's pro-rata share. Ansonia Landing is a 91,000 square foot Stop & Shop grocery-anchored center in Ansonia, CT.

In conjunction with the net lease platform acquisitions closed during and after the first quarter 2022, the Company invested $1.7 million in preferred equity directly with its RGMZ joint venture partners, Zimmer and Monarch, which will earn a fixed return of 7.0%.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, the Board of Trustees declared a second quarter 2022 regular cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The Board of Trustees also approved a second quarter 2022 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The dividends for the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 are payable on July 1, 2022 for shareholders of record on June 17, 2022.

2022 GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its 2022 operating FFO per diluted share guidance to $1.01 to $1.05 from $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share. Selected expectations are outlined below:

Guidance item Initial 2022 Guidance Updated 2022 Guidance 1Q 2022 Actual Operating FFO per diluted share $1.00 to $1.05 $1.01 to $1.05 $0.26 Same property NOI growth(1) 2.0% to 4.0% 2.5% to 4.0% 9.9% Acquisitions (in millions)(2) +/- $125 +/- $225 $109 Dispositions (in millions)(2) +/- $100 up to $200 $12





(1} Excluding the net positive impact of reversals of prior period rent not probable of collection totaling $1.4 million in 2021, same property NOI growth guidance is 3.5% to 5.0%. (2) 1Q22 investment activity includes activity sold or under contract subsequent to the first quarter 2022.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under "2022 Guidance" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The Company's 2022 guidance reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including current expectations with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, acquisitions and dispositions and debt and equity financing activities. To the extent actual results differ from the Company's current expectations, its results may differ materially from the guidance set forth above. Other factors, as referenced elsewhere in this press release, may also cause the Company's results to differ materially from the guidance set forth above.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the "common shares") are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RPT". As of March 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 40 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). As of March 31, 2022, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

RPT REALTY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS Income producing properties, at cost: Land $ 312,113 $ 315,687 Buildings and improvements 1,512,451 1,512,455 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (433,060 ) (422,270 ) Income producing properties, net 1,391,504 1,405,872 Construction in progress and land available for development 41,027 43,017 Real estate held for sale — 3,808 Net real estate 1,432,531 1,452,697 Equity investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 237,719 267,183 Cash and cash equivalents 12,249 13,367 Restricted cash and escrows 651 666 Accounts receivable, net 26,062 23,954 Acquired lease intangibles, net 34,360 37,854 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,769 17,934 Other assets, net 98,524 88,424 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,859,865 $ 1,902,079 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Notes payable, net $ 849,033 $ 884,185 Finance lease obligation 821 821 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 37,401 47,034 Distributions payable 13,570 12,555 Acquired lease intangibles, net 33,721 36,207 Operating lease liabilities 17,329 17,431 Other liabilities 5,784 8,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES 957,659 1,006,625 Commitments and Contingencies RPT Realty ("RPT") Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 2,000 shares authorized: 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $50 per share), 1,849 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 92,427 92,427 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 240,000 shares authorized, 84,162 and 83,894 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 842 839 Additional paid-in capital 1,230,060 1,227,791 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (448,543 ) (441,478 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 9,526 (2,635 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT 884,312 876,944 Noncontrolling interest 17,894 18,510 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 902,206 895,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,859,865 $ 1,902,079





RPT REALTY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE Rental income $ 53,998 $ 48,937 Other property income 1,350 840 Management and other fee income 741 316 TOTAL REVENUE 56,089 50,093 EXPENSES Real estate tax expense 8,171 8,489 Recoverable operating expense 7,208 6,193 Non-recoverable operating expense 2,630 2,557 Depreciation and amortization 20,211 18,379 Transaction costs 114 — General and administrative expense 8,348 7,370 TOTAL EXPENSES 46,682 42,988 Gain on sale of real estate 3,547 19,003 OPERATING INCOME 12,954 26,108 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Other income (expense), net 184 (107 ) Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,101 801 Interest expense (8,312 ) (9,406 ) INCOME BEFORE TAX 5,927 17,396 Income tax provision (35 ) (88 ) NET INCOME 5,892 17,308 Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest (116 ) (398 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RPT 5,776 16,910 Preferred share dividends (1,675 ) (1,675 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 4,101 $ 15,235 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.19 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 83,975 80,102 Diluted 85,582 81,123





RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 5,892 $ 17,308 Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest (116 ) (398 ) Preferred share dividends (1,675 ) (1,675 ) Net income available to common shareholders 4,101 15,235 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization expense 20,056 18,230 Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) 3,414 1,255 Gain on sale of income producing real estate (3,454 ) (19,003 ) FFO available to common shareholders 24,117 15,717 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership(2) 116 — Preferred share dividends (assuming conversion)(3) 1,675 — FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 25,908 $ 15,717 Gain on sale of land (93 ) — Transaction costs 114 — Severance expense(4) — 28 Above and below market lease intangible write-offs (1,624 ) (99 ) Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated joint ventures(1) (90 ) 10 Insurance proceeds, net(5) (136 ) — Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities $ 24,079 $ 15,656 Weighted average common shares 83,975 80,102 Shares issuable upon conversion of Operating Partnership Units ("OP Units")(2) 1,739 — Dilutive effect of restricted stock 1,607 1,021 Shares issuable upon conversion of preferred shares(3) 7,017 — Weighted average equivalent shares outstanding, diluted 94,338 81,123 FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.19 Operating FFO available to common shareholders and dilutive securities per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.19 Dividend per common share $ 0.130 $ 0.075 Payout ratio - Operating FFO 50.0 % 39.5 %

(1) Amounts noted are included in Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.

(2) The total noncontrolling interest reflects OP units convertible on a one-of-one basis into common shares. The Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (largely driven by gain on sale of real estate), resulted in an income allocation to OP Units which drove an OP Unit ratio of $0.21 (based on 1,909 weighted average OP Units outstanding). In instances when the OP Unit ratio exceeds basic FFO, the OP Units are considered anti-dilutive, and as a result are not included in the calculation of fully diluted FFO and Operating FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(3) 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, $0.01 par ("Series D Preferred Shares") are paid annual dividends of $6.7 million and are currently convertible into approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock. They are dilutive only when earnings or FFO exceed approximately $0.24 per diluted share per quarter and $0.96 per diluted share per year. The conversion ratio is subject to adjustment based upon a number of factors, and such adjustment could affect the dilutive impact of the Series D convertible preferred shares on FFO and earnings per share in future periods. In instances when the Preferred Share ratio exceeds basic FFO, the Preferred Shares are considered anti-dilutive, and as a result are not included in the calculation of fully diluted FFO and Operating FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(4) Amounts noted are included in General and administrative expense.

(5) Amounts noted are included in Other income (expense), net.g



RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common shareholders to Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,101 $ 15,235 Preferred share dividends 1,675 1,675 Net income attributable to noncontrolling partner interest 116 398 Income tax benefit 35 88 Interest expense 8,312 9,406 Earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,101 ) (801 ) Gain on sale of real estate (3,547 ) (19,003 ) Other expense (income), net (184 ) 107 Management and other fee income (741 ) (316 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,211 18,379 Transaction costs 114 — General and administrative expenses 8,348 7,370 Pro-rata share of NOI from R2G Venture LLC (1) 4,559 2,031 Pro-rata share of NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (2) 223 10 Lease termination fees (154 ) (24 ) Amortization of lease inducements 213 211 Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net (2,263 ) (737 ) Straight-line ground rent expense 77 77 Straight-line rental income (263 ) (396 ) NOI at Pro-Rata 39,731 33,710 NOI from Other Investments (6,113 ) (1,815 ) Non-RPT NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (3) 1,588 151 Same Property NOI $ 35,206 $ 32,046

(1) Represents 51.5% of the NOI from the properties owned by R2G Venture LLC for all periods presented.

(2) Represents 6.4% of the NOI from the properties owned by RGMZ Venture REIT LLC after March 4, 2021.

(3) Represents 93.6% of the RGMZ Venture REIT LLC properties included in Same Property NOI after March 4, 2021.

RPT REALTY RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net income to annualized adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 5,892 $ 17,308 Interest expense 8,312 9,406 Income tax provision 35 88 Depreciation and amortization 20,211 18,379 Gain on sale of income producing real estate (3,454 ) (19,003 ) Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities 317 5 Pro-rata share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities 3,414 1,255 EBITDAre 34,727 27,438 Severance expense — 28 Above and below market lease intangible write-offs (1,624 ) (99 ) Transaction costs 114 — Gain on sale of land (93 ) — Pro-rata share of above and below market lease intangible write-offs from unconsolidated entities (90 ) 10 Insurance proceeds, net (136 ) — Adjusted EBITDA 32,898 27,377 Annualized adjusted EBITDA $ 131,592 $ 109,508 Reconciliation of Notes Payable, net to Net Debt Notes payable, net $ 849,033 $ 927,112 Unamortized premium (133 ) (892 ) Deferred financing costs, net 3,966 3,410 Consolidated notional debt 852,866 929,630 Pro-rata share of debt from unconsolidated joint venture 50,543 1,386 Finance lease obligation 821 875 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,900 ) (143,355 ) Pro-rata share of unconsolidated entities cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,978 ) (2,022 ) Net debt $ 888,352 $ 786,514 Reconciliation of interest expense to total fixed charges Interest expense $ 8,312 $ 9,406 Pro-rata share of interest expense from unconsolidated entities 317 5 Preferred share dividends 1,675 1,675 Scheduled mortgage principal payments 331 625 Total fixed charges $ 10,635 $ 11,711 Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA 6.8 x 7.2 x Interest coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) 3.8 x 2.9 x Fixed charge coverage ratio (adjusted EBITDA / fixed charges) 3.1 x 2.3 x

RPT Realty

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

Certain of our key performance indicators are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these measures along with our GAAP financial statements in order to evaluate our operations results. We believe these measures provide additional and useful means to assess our performance. These measures do not represent alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of performance and a comparison of the Company's presentations to similarly titled measures of other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), Funds From Operations (FFO) represents net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of operating real estate assets and impairment provisions on operating real estate assets or on investments in non-consolidated investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of operating real estate assets held by the investee, plus depreciation and amortization of depreciable real estate, (excluding amortization of financing costs). Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. We have adopted the NAREIT definition in our computation of FFO.

Operating FFO

In addition to FFO, we include Operating FFO as an additional measure of our financial and operating performance. Operating FFO excludes transactions costs and periodic items such as gains (or losses) from sales of non-operating real estate assets and impairment provisions on non-operating real estate assets, bargain purchase gains, severance expense, accelerated amortization of debt premiums, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, insured proceeds, net, accelerated write-offs of above and below market lease intangibles, accelerated write-offs of lease incentives and bond interest proceeds that are not adjusted under the current NAREIT definition of FFO. We provide a reconciliation of FFO to Operating FFO. In future periods, Operating FFO may also include other adjustments, which will be detailed in the reconciliation for such measure, that we believe will enhance comparability of Operating FFO from period to period. FFO and Operating FFO should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income available to common shareholders or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.

While we consider FFO available to common shareholders and Operating FFO available to common shareholders useful measures for reviewing our comparative operating and financial performance between periods or to compare our performance to different REITs, our computations of FFO and Operating FFO may differ from the computations utilized by other real estate companies, and therefore, may not be comparable. We recognize the limitations of FFO and Operating FFO when compared to GAAP net income available to common shareholders. FFO and Operating FFO available to common shareholders do not represent amounts available for needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations, or other commitments and uncertainties. In addition, FFO and Operating FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends.

Net Operating Income (NOI) / Same Property NOI / NOI from Other Investments

NOI consists of (i) rental income and other property income, before straight-line rental income, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and lease termination fees less (ii) real estate taxes and all recoverable and non-recoverable operating expenses other than straight-line ground rent expense, in each case, including our share of these items from our R2G Venture LLC and RGMZ Venture REIT LLC unconsolidated joint ventures.

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of real estate companies' operating performance. Same Property NOI is considered by management to be a relevant performance measure of our operations because it includes only the NOI of comparable operating properties for the reporting period. Same Property NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 represents NOI from the Company's same property portfolio consisting of 40 consolidated operating properties and our 51.5% pro-rata share of four properties owned by our R2G Venture LLC unconsolidated joint venture and 100% of the 25 properties owned by our RGMZ Venture REIT LLC unconsolidated joint venture (excludes seven properties that are part of our Marketplace of Delray multi-tenant property where activities have started in preparation for redevelopment). All properties included in Same Property NOI were either acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021. We present Same Property NOI primarily to show the percentage change in our NOI from period to period across a consistent pool of properties. The properties contributed to RGMZ Venture REIT LLC had previously been parts of larger shopping centers that we own. Accordingly, 100.0% of the NOI from these properties is included in our results for periods on or prior to March 4, 2021 and, for these prior periods, we had not separately allocated expenses attributable to the larger shopping centers between these properties and the remainder of these shopping centers. As a result, in order to help ensure the comparability of our Same Property NOI for the periods presented, we are continuing to include 100.0% of the NOI from these properties in our Same Property NOI following their contribution even though our pro rata share following March 4, 2021 is only 6.4%. Same Property NOI excludes properties under redevelopment or where activities have started in preparation for redevelopment. A property is designated as a redevelopment when planned improvements significantly impact the property. NOI from Other Investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 represents pro-rata NOI primarily from (i) properties disposed of and acquired during 2021, (ii) Hunter's Square, Marketplace of Delray and The Crossroads (R2G) where the Company has begun activities in anticipation of future redevelopment, (iii) certain property related employee compensation, benefits, and travel expense and (iv) noncomparable operating income and expense adjustments. Non-RPT NOI from RGMZ Venture REIT LLC represents 93.6% of the properties contributed to RGMZ Venture REIT LLC after March 4, 2021, which is our partners' share of RGMZ Venture REIT LLC.

RPT Realty

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions (continued)

NOI, Same Property NOI and NOI from Other Investments should not be considered as alternatives to net income in accordance with GAAP or as measures of liquidity. Our method of calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents (i) our total debt principal, which excludes unamortized premium and deferred financing costs, net, plus (ii) our finance lease obligation, plus (iii) our pro-rata share of total debt principal, which excludes deferred financing costs, net, of each of our unconsolidated entities, less (iv) our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, less (v) our pro-rata share of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of each of our unconsolidated entities. We present net debt to show the ratio of our net debt to our proforma Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA re /Adjusted EBITDA

NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization and impairment of depreciable real estate and in substance real estate equity investments; plus or minus gains or losses from sales of operating real estate assets and interests in real estate equity investments; and adjustments to reflect our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships for these items. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA which is EBITDAre net of other items that we believe enhance comparability of Adjusted EBITDA across periods and are listed as adjustments in the applicable reconciliation. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative measure of operating results or cash flow from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Pro-Rata

We present certain financial information on a "pro-rata" basis or including "pro-rata" adjustments. Unless otherwise specified, pro-rata financial information includes our proportionate economic ownership of each of our unconsolidated joint ventures derived on an entity-by-entity basis by applying the ownership percentage interest used to arrive at our share of the net operations for the period consistent with the application of the equity method of accounting to each of our unconsolidated joint ventures. See page 33 of our quarterly financial and operating supplement for a discussion of important considerations and limitations that you should be aware of when reviewing financial information that we present on a pro-rata basis or include pro-rata adjustments.

Occupancy

Occupancy is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property economically occupied by tenants under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.

Leased Rate

Lease Rate is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, including signed leases not yet commenced, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property.