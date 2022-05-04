QQQ
SiriusPoint Announces Dividend on Series B Preference Shares

by Globe Newswire
May 4, 2022 4:10 PM | 1 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") SPNT, an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that the Board of Directors of SiriusPoint Ltd. approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B, $0.10 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference per share payable on May 31, 2022 to Series B shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology-driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

SiriusPoint Contacts

Investor Relations
Clare Kerrigan, SiriusPoint
clare.kerrigan@siriuspt.com
+44 7970695959

Media
Sarah Hills, Rein4ce
sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk
+44 7718882011

