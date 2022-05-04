Mid-South Capital Connection Panels Explore the Dealmaking Environment

NASHVILLE, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mid-South ACG Capital Connection, which facilitates dealmaking by bringing together professionals involved in pursuing middle market growth and M&A projects, has announced conference panels and topics to be examined.



Expert panelists will help dealmakers from investment banks, private equity firms, lenders, corporate executives and advisory firms navigate the 2022 M&A landscape through the following industry panels on the first day of the May 11-12 conference:

Panel 1: Supercharge Your Deals: RWI and Other Tools to Streamline the Deal Process

Panelists from Bass Berry & Sims, Bailey Southwell, Greenwich Capital Group, Lockton Companies and XLCS Partners will analyze what's hot, according to investment bankers and insurance brokers, and look at the value of playing "offense" rather than "defense" given current uncertainty in the deal-making world. (Session presented by Bass, Berry & Sims and Lockton Companies, moderated by Jon Stanley, Member, Bass Berry & Sims.)

Panel 2: Capital Markets Overview and M&A Trends and Tactics

Leaders from JP Morgan will discuss market trends, innovation and how to navigate volatile deal markets. They'll look at the emergence of direct lending within auctions, and how sponsors are accessing the full spectrum of private and public capital to achieve success. (Session presented by JP Morgan, moderated by Frank McGrew, Managing Director, Regional Investment Banking, JP Morgan.)

Panel 3: Making Smarter Decisions Faster: Utilizing Technology to Maximize Return and Minimize Risk

Professionals from Elliott Davis and Felder Douglas will explore how customers are leveraging big data and analytics and improving their cybersecurity posture to improve performance, gain a competitive advantage and manage risk. (Session presented by Elliott Davis and moderated by Brett Lanzl, Shareholder and M&A Advisory Practice Leader, Elliott Davis.)

Panel 4: Dealmaking in Today's Lower Middle Market.

Leaders from Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners and ACG affiliate GF Data discuss the latest data and insights on $10 million-$250 million private transactions, what resonates with middle-market sellers in the current environment, and the expanding role of middle-market banks in sponsored transactions. (Presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and moderated by Tyler Morgan, Managing Director & Counsel, PNFP Capital Markets.)

"This is an enormous collection of expert talent that can help guide dealmakers and support professionals through the trends shaping the marketplace," said Tatjana Paterno, chair of the 2022 event and partner at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC. "It's part of what makes Mid-South Capital Connection such a unique event for discovering trends, securing capital, evaluating investment ideas, networking with fellow professionals — and finding new avenues to enhance corporate growth and value."

In addition to its panel showcase, Mid-South provides a private equity marketplace, an investment banking connection hall and one-on-one deal meetings. The conference helps M&A dealmakers identify funding sources, as well as accounting, legal, valuation and other advisory professionals. The conference is staged jointly by the Tennessee and Kentucky chapters of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG).

Registration is open to all professionals, ACG member or not, at https://tinyurl.com/2022MSCC . The LinkedIn showcase page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mid-south-cap-conn provides up-to-date programming and speaker announcements.

About ACG Tennessee and ACG Kentucky

ACG Tennessee holds monthly meetings in Nashville and Memphis, features topics of interest to professionals in middle market M&A and promotes networking opportunities. Special events include an annual sporting clays outing and the Roaring 20s Awards event that features Tennessee's fastest growing companies. ACG Kentucky connects corporate leaders, dealmakers and support professionals in Kentucky and Southern Indiana through networking and programs geared toward private equity, capital formation and corporate growth. Both are chapters of ACG ( www.acg.org ), whose global network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies, and 13,000 members who leverage dealmaking and networking benefits.

Media Contact:

Terry McWilliams, Chapter Executive, ACG Kentucky | acgkentucky@gmail.com | 502-410-2113. Email for panelist information and headshots.

Contacts:

Tatjana Paterno, partner, Bass Berry & Sims, 2022 Chair, tpaterno@bassberry.com

Josh O'Bryan, member, Frost Brown Todd, 2022 Co-Chair and 2023 Chair, jobryan@fbtlaw.com

Jane Ferrell, Chapter Executive, ACG Tennessee | acgtennessee@acg.org | 615-356-3761