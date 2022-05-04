QQQ
Alico, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 4, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ALCO today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference, to be held virtually May 11-12, 2022.

The Company's presentation will begin at 12:15 pm ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will also be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com 

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com 

