SCYNEXIS to Present New Data of Ibrexafungerp for Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from Ongoing Phase 3 FURI Study at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. SCYX, a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, will present new data from its ongoing FURI study of ibrexafungerp during the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting being held in San Diego, May 6-8, 2022.



"We are excited to attend this important meeting, which brings together many of the top medical minds in the OB/GYN field," said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. "We look forward to sharing details about our latest advancements in the area of women's health."

Poster Presentation:

Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes in Subjects with Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from an Open-label Study (FURI)

Poster Session B

Date/Time: May 6, 2022/1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall E

Poster: A122

Presenter: Tosin Goje M.D., MSCR, FACOG

Product Theater:

Title: A Novel Treatment to Meet the Evolving Challenge of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6C

Presenter: Michael L. Krychman, M.D.

For more information, see the ACOG website here.

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp is in late-stage development for multiple indications, including life-threatening fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species in hospitalized patients. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) on June 1, 2021. The FDA also granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the IV and oral formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia) and invasive aspergillosis (IA) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted ibrexafungerp Orphan Medicinal Product designation for the indication of IC. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. SCYX is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company's lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, clinical investigation and development of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

