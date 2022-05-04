Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F -- Population growth along with increase in the consumer spending is anticipated to support average number of members per fitness center: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Various programs and accommodating timings in the unisex Fitness centers and gyms are being introduced to incentivize female participants to engage with regimes offered by such centers.

- Investment from new foreign players in the country will drive the growth of Fitness Market in Oman.

- Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic.

Growing Concern for Health and Fitness: With pandemic, moving on with uncertainty and for an extended time has pushed peoples' health to the lowest point. People are coming out to shed the excess weight and get back to their active lifestyles, even corporates are incentivising their employees to get into the fitness regime. Although, penetration rate is currently low, it will be driven by increase in the number of active members in the country. There is also rise in the different types of fitness routines to accommodate different schedules of people.

More Female Participants Are Getting Engaged in Fitness Regimes: Majority of participants engaged with gym and fitness centres are male. They usually prefer outdoor places and high-quality equipment. Whereas female participants usually prefer indoor or female only fitness clubs. But in recent times, various fitness centres and gyms are trying to engage female participants by offering programs and discounts to attract them. Different timings that accommodate female participants in unisex gyms or places are being managed to increase the inflow of women into these places.

Impact of COVID 19: Fitness centers and gyms located in the hotels and resorts are a popular fitness destination for people in Oman. This was deeply affected by shutting down of respective hotels and resorts. The pandemic is expected to accelerate the transformation from offline-only to online-offline integration in leading operators. Enhancing fitness awareness and popularization of the fitness apps due to penetration of internet and increase in mobile phone users is expected to drive the market growth. The industry is experimenting with "digital fitness" by offering online classes and incorporating fitness-based apps for at-home exercise.

The report titled " Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Rise in Health Consciousness and Increasing Penetration of International Brands across the country " by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing awareness of health benefits, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as cardiovascular diseases along with growth of female only fitness centers has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Oman. The market is expected to register a positive five-year CAGR of 16.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Oman Fitness Market: -

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Oman Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Oman Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report: -

Socio-Economic Landscape of Oman

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Oman

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Oman Health and Fitness Market

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Oman

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Oman

Oman Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Oman

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Oman

Future Outlook and Projections for Oman Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Oman Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us: -

