Let the Voting Begin! The First Nine of Canada's Got Talent's Semi-Final Acts Vie for a Spot in the Live Finale, May 17 on Citytv

– CGT judges panel send Vancouver's GRVMNT and Toronto comedian Courtney Gilmour straight through to the finale on May 17 –

– Starting now, Canadians have 24 hours to vote two additional acts into the finale at Citytv.com –

– Special guest judge Jason Priestley joins the panel again next week for the last semi-final episode, airing May 10 on Citytv and Citytv.com –

– Top performances from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, now available to share and post –

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arik Pipestem – Hoop Dancer

Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Arik Pipestem's Performance HERE

Chucky Mady – Pro Fighter and World Record Holder

Windsor, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Chucky Mady's Performance HERE

Courtney Gilmour – Comedian

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Courtney Gilmour's Performance HERE

GRVMNT – Dancers – **Lilly's Golden Buzzer**

Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out GRVMNT's Performance HERE

Kellie Loder – Singer

St. John's, NFLD

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Kellie Loder's Performance HERE

Sébastien Savard – Object Balancing Violinist

Alma, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Sébastien Savard's Performance HERE

Shadow Entertainment – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe

Mississauga, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Shadow Entertainment's Performance HERE

Shea – Singer – **Howie's Golden Buzzer**

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out Shea's Performance HERE

The Sentimentalists – Mentalists

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out The Sentimentalists' Performance HERE

Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

