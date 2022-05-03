MaxCyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., MXCTMXCT)), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:40 p.m. Pacific Time

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 8th at 9:20 a.m. Central Time

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the "Events" section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

