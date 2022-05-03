Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in LifeSci Partners Immunology & Inflammation Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") ELDN, a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the LifeSci Partners Immunology & Inflammation Symposium on Tuesday, May 10th at 2:00 p.m. ET.



To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eledon.com.

