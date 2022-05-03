Change.org Named Finalist as Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Company of the Year

San Francisco, Cali, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change.org, the world's largest tech platform for social change, today announced their recognition as a finalist for Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Company of the Year. This prestigious honor is part of Fast Company's annual World Changing Ideas Awards, which honors products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from public health crises to climate change to inequality, and pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet.



Change.org accepts this honor along with the additional honor of being named a finalist in the Employee Size: Midsize (100-999 employees) category. The organization is also receiving an honorable mention for the Change.org Racial Justice Fund in the General Excellence and Corporate Social Responsibility categories following its distribution of 5 million dollars in funding to Black-led organizations across the United States and abroad to empower African-American communities.



"Change.org was founded on a vision of using cutting edge technology to make collective action more accessible and more effective than ever before," said Nick Allardice, CEO of Change.org. "Recognition by Fast Company as a finalist for the 2022 World Changing Company of the Year is an incredible honor—but the true champions are the tens of millions of people using Change.org every month to make a difference and improve their communities. We're honored to help lift them up."



Since Change.org launched in 2007, approximately half a billion users from around the world have come to the platform, starting more than 4 million petitions to address the world's most pressing political, societal and economic issues. From the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, to the veteran suicide crisis in Australia to achieving Juneteenth National Holiday legislation in the United States, fighting the burning of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and ending the Tampon Tax in Great Britain, Change.org has been a quiet but powerful force behind the most compelling globally recognized campaigns and most passionate activists in the world.



"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."



The World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, climate, nature, water, workplace and more. Now in its sixth year, the 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia. The full list of winners, finalists and honorees will be included in the Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue on newsstands May 10, 2022.



The Fast Company World Changing Company of the Year recognition follows Change.org's historic transition to a nonprofit-owned governance structure that establishes the permanent independence of the platform and secures the long-term stewardship of the organization as a digital public utility committed to the public interest. This new structure also positions the organization for its next phase of growth: from a single product company focused on petitions to a civic infrastructure platform that empowers people everywhere to use their voice, money, and time to build healthier, more participatory and responsive societies.



About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.



About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.



About Change.org

Change.org is the world's largest tech platform for people-powered, social change. More than half a billion people across 196 countries use our technology-driven petition and campaign tools to speak up on issues they're passionate about. Approximately 70,000 petitions are created and supported on our platform every month, with 1.5 million new people joining our global network of users every week. People on Change.org have powered tens of thousands of campaign victories worldwide, and more are winning every week.



Every day, our users collaborate to organize on local, national and global issues; hold corporations to account; and demand action from decision makers at the highest levels of government and business. Our platform is free to use, open to all, and completely independent because it's funded by the people who use it. Our independence makes us a trusted resource for decision makers, who turn to the platform to hear from and respond to the communities they represent.



The nonprofit Change.org Foundation oversees both the Change.org Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), a wholly owned corporate subsidiary focused on technology, innovation and growth; and the Change.org charitable programs focused on empowering the most marginalized people and communities globally. This hybrid structure of two mutually supporting organizations enables us to combine the ambition and growth trajectory of a tech company with the mission-focused stewardship of a nonprofit.



Change.org is committed to providing the tools, resources and support needed to empower anyone, anywhere to create the change they want to see in the world.

