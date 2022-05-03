QQQ
Akoya to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
May 3, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA ("Akoya"), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference
    Presentation on Tuesday, May 10th at 10:40 AM PT
  • UBS Global Life Science Conference
    Fireside chat on Monday, May 23rd at 7:45 AM ET
  • HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference
    Virtual Presentation available on-demand May 24-26

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the "Investors" section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

