CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of CLBS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Cend Therapeutics, Inc.



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On April 27, 2022, Caladrius announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Cend in a deal which values each company at approximately $90 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, at the close of the merger Cend stockholders will receive approximately 60.5 million shares of Caladrius common stock, subject to certain closing conditions, resulting in the stockholders of each company owning approximately 50% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Caladrius' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Caladrius' stockholders.

If you own shares of Caladrius and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.