IEOM Society will hold the 7th North America Conference in Orlando

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEOM Society, an international organization of industrial engineers and operation management professionals, will hold its 7th North American Conference in Orlando, Florida, June 12-14, 2022. The venue is the Holiday Inn and Suites across from Universal Studio. The host is Florida Polytechnic University in collaboration with University of Central Florida. The conference chairs are Dr. Shahram Taj, Chair and Professor, Department of Data Science and Business Analytics, Dr. Ahmad Elshennawy, Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management Systems, University of Central Florida, and Dr. Ahad Ali, Associate Professor of LTU and Executive Director of IEOM Society. Some of the featured keynote speakers at the event are Dr. Randy Advent, President, Florida Polytechnic University, Dr. Kay M. Stanney, CEO and Founder, Design Interactive, Inc. Member, National Academy of Engineering (NAE), and Ms. Jessica Ascough, Chief Software Architect, L3 Harris Technologies, IEOM Society President, Dr. Hamid Parsaei said that he was delighted to announce that Amatrol Corporation and its President and CEO, Paul Perkins is sponsoring the Curriculum Innovation Development Award. Dr. Sagit Kedem-Yemini of Safir Academic College, Israel, and Dr. Tali Freed of California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo are the 2022 recipients. They will be recognized at the conference Award Ceremony on June 14.

The 6th IEOM Society North American Conference was held in Monterrey, Mexico. Dr. Luz María Valdez-de la Rosa of University of Monterrey, Mexico was conference chair and Dr. José Benito Flores-Juárez, Dean of School of Engineering and Technologies University of Monterrey, Mexico was the Honorary Chair. Dr. Flores-Juarez is the former President of the American Society of Quality (ASQ). The host of this event is the School of Engineering and Technologies of the University of Monterrey (UDEM). In addition, it has important co-organizers such as UDEM's Business School, School of Accounting and Management (FACPYA) from Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), Tecnológico de Monterrey, Automotive Cluster of Nuevo León (CLAUT), and Latin American Network of Research in Energy and Vehicles (RELIEVE).

The IEOM Society International is a premier organization of professionals who are committed to enhancing the use and implementation of industrial engineering to increase operational effectiveness and productivity around the world. It operates in more than 100 countries of which many are considered underdeveloped. As a student-centered organization, we have nearly 160 chapters in 54 countries. Each year the organization holds conferences in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. IEOM publishes its peer-reviewed International Journal of Industrial Engineering and Operations Management with Emerald.





Contact: Donald Reimer

Director of Communications

IEOM Society International

Southfield, Michigan, USA

313-300-4950

donreimer@ieomsociety.org